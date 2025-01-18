Auto Expo 2025: Maruti Suzuki cars turn radical, showcased in concept form
- Maruti Suzuki cars like you have never seen them. From a Jimny ready for battle to Swift ready for racing, and more…
Maruti Suzuki India on the second day of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 followed up the e Vitara unveiling with a showcase of seven radical concept models, based on existing products including the Swift, Invicto, Brezza, Grand Vitara, Jimny, Fronx and Dzire..
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny Conqueror Concept is aimed at highlighting its off-roading capabilities.
The Jimny Conqueror Concept features visual changes over the original model, such as a matte desert colour and desert colour rims.
It further gets enhanced body cladding all around the winch and storage box on the outside. The Jimny, a lifestyle vehicle, was first introduced in India at the Auto Expo 2023.
The Maruti Suzuki Swift Champions Concept is based on the current-gen Swift that was launched in May 2024. It adds on racing decals on the body with a red exterior shade.
Other key changes with the concept car includes a wider body with larger rear wheels and a rear wing.
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Adventure Concept features a military green exterior colour with dual roof rails.
It is further treated with mountain decals on its side with a contrasting amber strip. The Gand Vitara was first launched in 2022 to compete against other compact SUVs including the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos.
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx Turbo Concept features a dual-tone exterior which is white at the front and black at the rear.
The concept car receives turbo decals on its side with contrasting red, vertical stripes towards the rear on the second-row doors.
The Maruti Suzuki Invicto Executive Concept caters to those customers that prefer a more luxurious offering.
This car gets an all-beige cabin that is adorned with hexagonal patterns on the upholstery. The Invicto is based on the Toyota Innova Hycross and is priced from ₹25.31 lakh, ex-showroom
First Published Date: 18 Jan 2025, 19:15 PM IST
