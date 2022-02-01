Aston Martin DB707 promises 707 PS of power, comes as world's most powerful SUV
Aston Martin DBX707 luxury SUV gets a smart automatic all-wheel drive (AWD) system that sends power to the front wheels and rear whenever and wherever is required the most.
By
HT Auto Desk
Updated on:
01 Feb 2022, 07:35 PM
1/11
Aston Martin DBX707 gets power from an in-house developed 4.0-litre V8 that generates 707 PS power and 900 Nm of torque.
2/11
Aston Martin DBX707 comes with an imposing front profile with large grille flanked by sweptback LED headlamps, large air intakes.
3/11
The rear of the SUV gets a sleek and curvy LED strip connecting the slip LED taillights.
4/11
Aston Martin DBX707 gets a cockpit that comes with upmarket quality material like alcantara with red contrast stitching.
5/11
Aston Martin DBX707 luxury SUV is based on the standard version of DBX.
6/11
The Aston Martin DBX707 is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 3.3 seconds.
7/11
Aston Martin DBX707 production is set to commence in Q1 of 2022, with first deliveries scheduled to begin during early Q2 2022.
8/11
The aero features of the luxury SUV include a sleek roof spoiler that cuts air and increases downforce for the DSBX707.
9/11
Aston Martin DBX707's cabin gets sporty seats with body-coloured premium leather combined with black leather, contrast stitching etc.
10/11
Aston Martin DBX707 gets carbon-ceramic six-piston calliper disc brakes measuring on all four wheels. The automaker offers 22-inch standard wheels, while 23-inch wheels too are on offer.
11/11
The SUV gets a quad-exit active exhaust system that produces unmatchable sound.
First Published Date:
01 Feb 2022, 07:35 PM IST