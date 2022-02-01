Copyright © HT Media Limited
Aston Martin DB707 promises 707 PS of power, comes as world's most powerful SUV

Aston Martin DB707 promises 707 PS of power, comes as world's most powerful SUV

Aston Martin DBX707 luxury SUV gets a smart automatic all-wheel drive (AWD) system that sends power to the front wheels and rear whenever and wherever is required the most.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 01 Feb 2022, 07:35 PM
1/11 Aston Martin DBX707 gets power from an in-house developed 4.0-litre V8 that generates 707 PS power and 900 Nm of torque.
2/11 Aston Martin DBX707 comes with an imposing front profile with large grille flanked by sweptback LED headlamps, large air intakes.
3/11 The rear of the SUV gets a sleek and curvy LED strip connecting the slip LED taillights.
4/11 Aston Martin DBX707 gets a cockpit that comes with upmarket quality material like alcantara with red contrast stitching.
5/11 Aston Martin DBX707 luxury SUV is based on the standard version of DBX.
6/11 The Aston Martin DBX707 is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 3.3 seconds.
7/11 Aston Martin DBX707 production is set to commence in Q1 of 2022, with first deliveries scheduled to begin during early Q2 2022.
8/11 The aero features of the luxury SUV include a sleek roof spoiler that cuts air and increases downforce for the DSBX707.
9/11 Aston Martin DBX707's cabin gets sporty seats with body-coloured premium leather combined with black leather, contrast stitching etc.
10/11 Aston Martin DBX707 gets carbon-ceramic six-piston calliper disc brakes measuring on all four wheels. The automaker offers 22-inch standard wheels, while 23-inch wheels too are on offer.
11/11 The SUV gets a quad-exit active exhaust system that produces unmatchable sound.
First Published Date: 01 Feb 2022, 07:35 PM IST
TAGS: Aston Martin Aston Martin DBX Aston Martin DBX707 luxury SUV luxury car
