Ambassador to WagonR: Kolkata's iconic yellow taxi gets a modern makeover

The Ambassador yellow taxis have been part of Kolkata's heritage transport legacy which also offers trams. It is the only city where one can find both these modes of transport still in use offering a unique experience. Hindustan Motor had stopped production of the iconic model back in 2021 after its facility in Uttarpara, West Bengal, ran into trouble over labour unrest as well as financial issues. The Ambassador car, which was originally based on Britain's long-defunct Morris Oxford, has been on sale in India since 1957. For long, Ambassador was the official ride for politicians and bureaucrats.