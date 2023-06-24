In pics: 2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 ride review
The Continental GT 650 is now BS6 Stage 2 compliant. The motorcycle now gets two new blacked-out versions.
Paarth Khatri Updated on: 24 Jun 2023, 15:03 PM 1/11 Royal Enfield has updated the Continental GT. It now gets some mechanical as well as cosmetic upgrades. It now starts at ₹3.19 lakh ex-showroom. The manufacturer also introduced two blacked-out variants. 2/11 The Apex Grey and Slipstream Blue are the two new blacked-out colour schemes. As the name suggests, elements such as the engine casing, rocker covers, headers and the exhausts are blacked-out. 3/11 There are new switch cubes, grips and adjustable levers. The new switch cubes means that there is a learning curve and it can be a bit hard to use headlight switch. Apart from this, there is a hazard switch on offer also 4/11 The blacked-out versions also come with alloy wheels as standard. They are wrapped in grippy Vredestein Centauro ST tyres. The grip levels from the Vredestein is better than the previous Ceats. Moreover, they are tubeless. 5/11 The manufacturer has not made any changes to the instrument cluster. It is still a twin-pod unit with an analogue speedometer and tachometer. There is a small digital screen that shows trip meters and fuel gauge. 6/11 The front suspension is on the softer side because of which there is continuous up-and-down movement. But the motorcycle does corner nicely and sticks to its line. 7/11 There is not much feel from the brake lever. But it does offer good stopping power. There is dual-channel ABS on offer which is also calibrated quite well. 8/11 There are not a lot of cafe racers in the Indian market. Because of this, the Continental GT 650 turns heads wherever it goes. 9/11 The engine is the same 648 cc, air-oil cooled, parallel-twin unit that puts out 47.45PS at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 52 Nm at 5,150 rpm. The engine is still the highlight of the motorcycle. It has strong mid and top-end grunt. 10/11 The gearbox is a 6-speed unit that gets slip and assist clutch. It is smooth and slots in with a positive feel. Moreover, it is quite easy to rev-match but the clutch action is on the heavier side. 11/11 There is new LED headlamp that is taken from Super Meteor 650. It is not the brightest unit around but gets the job done.
