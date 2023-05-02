Copyright © HT Media Limited
In pics: Ducati Monster SP track-ready motorcycle launched at 15.95 lakh

Ducati Monster SP is powered by a 937 cc Testastretta engine. It puts out 111 hp and 93 Nm. 
By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 02 May 2023, 17:48 PM
1/8 Ducati Monster SP is a track-focused version of the Monster. The SP is the top-end version of the Monster that is currently on sale. 
2/8 It is priced at 15,95,000 ex-showroom. Bookings are now open across all Ducati dealerships in New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad and Kolkata, with deliveries starting immediately.
3/8 Monster SP weighs 2 kg lighter than the standard Monster. This is due to the lighter battery, lighter suspension setup and lighter brakes.

4/8 Braking duties are done by Brembo Stylema Calipers and twin 320 mm discs in the front. 
5/8 Powering the Ducati Monster SP is the Testastretta 11° engine. It puts out 111 hp at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 93 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed transmission that gets a slipper clutch and a quickshifter as well.
6/8 Suspension duties are performed by Fully adjustable 43 mm diameter Öhlins upside -down forks in the front and Fully adjustable Öhlins shock absorber at the rear.
7/8 There is all-LED lighting and dynamic turn indicators as well. 
8/8 The instrument cluster is a 4.3-inch colour TFT unit and there are three riding modes as well. 
First Published Date: 02 May 2023, 17:48 PM IST
TAGS: Ducati Ducati India Monster Monster SP
