Ola S1x And S1x+ Launched, Are The Most Affordable Electric Scooters In Lineup

Ola S1X and S1X+ launched, are the most affordable electric scooters in lineup

Ola Electric has launched two new electric scooters in the Indian market. There is S1X and S1X+. They are the most affordable electric scooters in Ola Electric's lineup which means they sit below the S1 Air. Ola S1X starts at 79,999 for the 2 kWh battery pack whereas the S1X+ costs 99,999. Both prices are ex-showroom and introductory.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 15 Aug 2023, 13:04 PM
Ola S1X comes with a slightly updated design language that looks funky.

The S1X will be offered with two battery pack options. There is a 3 kWh pack which costs 89,999 till 21st August and then the price will be hiked to 99,999. The 2 kWh battery pack version is priced at 79,999 till 21st August, after which the price will be increased to 89,999. The deliveries for both scooters will start in December.

The S1X + comes only with a 3 kWh battery pack. It is priced at 99,999 but this is introductory pricing. After 21st August, the price will be increased to 1,09,999 ex-showroom. The deliveries will start at the end of September.

First Published Date: 15 Aug 2023, 13:04 PM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric S1X Ola S1X Plus electric vehicles electric scooters EV
