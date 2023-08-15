Ola S1X and S1X+ launched, are the most affordable electric scooters in lineup

Ola Electric has launched two new electric scooters in the Indian market. There is S1X and S1X+. They are the most affordable electric scooters in Ola Electric's lineup which means they sit below the S1 Air. Ola S1X starts at ₹79,999 for the 2 kWh battery pack whereas the S1X+ costs ₹99,999. Both prices are ex-showroom and introductory.

The S1X will be offered with two battery pack options. There is a 3 kWh pack which costs ₹89,999 till 21st August and then the price will be hiked to ₹99,999. The 2 kWh battery pack version is priced at ₹79,999 till 21st August, after which the price will be increased to ₹89,999. The deliveries for both scooters will start in December.

The S1X + comes only with a 3 kWh battery pack. It is priced at ₹99,999 but this is introductory pricing. After 21st August, the price will be increased to ₹1,09,999 ex-showroom. The deliveries will start at the end of September.

