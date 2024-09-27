Ola responds to service woes, plans new outlets, backup e-scooters & cab coupons

Amidst rising customer woes regarding its after-sales service, Ola Electric has announced its Hyper Service campaign to strengthen its service network and will double its outlets by the end of the year. The company is also rolling out special initiatives to help customers navigate through long repair times and will offer backup e-scooters and even cab coupons for repairs that take over a day.

Ola Electric is rolling out special initiatives to help customers navigate through long repair times and will offer backup e-scooters and even cab cou

Ola Electric Quick Service Guarantee

Ola Electric will roll out its quick-service guarantee from October 10 in a phased manner, which will see the company offer one-day repairs to customers. For repairs taking longer than a day, customers will be provided with a backup Ola S1 scooter for the repair period. Furthermore, customers with the Ola Care+ subscription will be eligible for Ola Cabs coupons, which will remain valid until their service request is resolved.

Also Read : Ola Electric aims for enhanced presence in smaller cities, launches new program

Ola Electric will roll out its quick-service guarantee from October 10 onwards, along with new AI-powered maintenance features that will proactively diagnose issues

Ola Electric Service Expansion

Ola Electric will be expanding its service network to 1,000 centres by December 2024. The company currently has over 570 service centres against 800 experience centres across the country. The electric two-wheeler maker will also train over one lakh third-party mechanics under its new ‘Network Partner Program’ for electric vehicles.

Ola Electric: Repairs With AI

Additionally, Ola Electric will offer proactive maintenance and remote diagnostics using artificial intelligence (AI). The company says the AI-powered features will detect issues before they arise and the company will address the same at the customers’ doorstep. The AI-powered features will roll out from October 10 onwards.

Speaking about the new service initiatives, Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and MD, Ola Electric, said, “In the last 3 years, we’ve built a 7L+ community and the leading market position. We have close to 800 sales stores but only about 500 service centres. With the launch of Hyper Service, we are expanding our network and also building the best-in-class ownership experience with on-demand and AI-powered service. The #HyperService campaign is built with a clear focus on enhancing the service and ownership experience of our community, and we will continue to push the boundaries with innovative service initiatives that cater to our fast-growing community across the country."

Ola Electric is offering an 8-year/80,000 km extended battery warranty across its complete range of electric scooters. Customers can opt for an add-on warranty and increase the upper limit of the kilometres up to 100,000 km at ₹4,999 and up to 125,000 km at ₹12,999.

First Published Date: