Nissan Gravite MPV launched in India at 5.65 lakh

Japanese automaker Nissan on Tuesday launched its seven-seater B-MPV, the Gravite, in India at an introductory price of ₹5.65 lakh (ex-showroom), limited to starting 1,001 units, with bookings set to open tonight. This comes as part of the company’s product expansion plan, which would see Nissan bring two more products, one compact SUV later this year and one seven-seater three-row SUV next year. The MPV will be launched in eight variants, while the dual-cylinder CNG variant of the car will be launched later this year.

There are similarities in Nissan Gravite and Renault Triber, owing to their alliance, which focuses on joint manufacturing, technology sharing and R&D.

Nissan Gravite: Engine

The Nissan Gravite is powered by a 1.0L three-cylinder naturally aspirated engine producing approximately 72 hp and 96 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission or a five-speed AMT transmission, which is called EZ Shift.

Nissan Gravite: Exterior

The silhouette of the Nissan Gravite is extremely similar to that of the Renault Triber. The B-MPV from the Japanese automaker, however, gets a few distinguishing elements that make it look different from the budget three-row MPV from Renault. The Gravite gets LED DRLs with a chrome strip connecting both headlamps. In addition to that, the chrome lettering of ‘GRAVITE’ on the hood, which boasts lines and creases, makes it look aggressive. The front also boasts a honeycomb grille, making it look modern.

Additionally, the lower part of the bumper boasts C-shaped chrome inserts, surrounding the fog lamps, giving the MPV a slight SUV-like stance. On the rear, the Gravite boasts LED taillamps with a chrome strip in between. In addition to that, the Nissan logo sits in the middle of the chrome strip. Bold, C-shaped elements, continue to be seen on the rear bumper, much like the front. The side profile gets a black cladding above the wheel arches, black elements at the bottom of the door with Gravite branding.

Nissan Gravite: Interior

The interior of the Nissan Gravite is similar to that of its French counterpart, the Triber. The Nissan seven-seater MPV boasts dual-tone beige and black interiors. The Gravite further boasts armrests on the front two seats, which move up and down. The Gravite boasts an 8-inch digital infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control and physical buttons for controlling AC, among others. The Gravite boasts more than 150 seating configurations. There is more than 31 litres of storage in the car, with more than 17 litres of storage in the front row and more than 14 litres of storage in the second and rear rows.

Moreover, it gets more than 45 active and passive safety features with more than 30 standard across variants, including six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill start assist, electronic stability control, traction control system, brake assist system and anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), among others.

Nissan Gravite: Colour Options

The Gravite is being offered in five colour options: Forest Green, Onyx Black, Metallic Grey, Blade Silver and Storm White.

