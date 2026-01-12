Nissan Fairlady Z showcased at Singapore Motorshow 2026

Japanese automaker Nissan recently returned to Singapore for the 2026 Singapore Motorshow. The company showcased the seventh-generation Fairlady Z , which has influenced global car culture for more than 50 years. The Nissan Fairlady Z is powered by a twin-turbocharged V6 engine producing a peak power output of approximately 400 hp.

In addition to that, the Nissan Fairlady Z continues to boast a design inspired by classic Nissan cars and the Z's racing DNA, but blending it with modern Nissan Intelligent Mobility technology. Notably, the Japanese automaker also displayed its comprehensive lineup of electric vehicles, including Serena e-power Smart 8 Highway Star, an MPV providing seven- and eight-seater seating configurations. Additionally, the Serena e-Power Touring Edition was displayed at the Singapore Motorshow.

Nissan showcased more products from the e-Power lineup, including the Note e-Power, Kicks e-Power and the X-Trail e-Power e-4orce. The e-Power system from Nissan is a hybrid system wherein a combustion engine generates electricity to charge the electric battery. It is fully powered by an electric motor, providing an EV-like feel, including instant acceleration and zero noise without the need for plug-in charging.

Interestingly, the Ariya EV and the Qashqai mild-hybrid were also showcased at the event.

Nissan is expanding its lineup in India as well. The Japanese automaker has announced the launch of two new vehicles, namely the B-segment MPV based on the Renault Triber, Gravite and C-segment SUV, Tekton, based on the Renault Duster, in 2026, with a new seven-seater SUV set to launch in 2027. Currently, the company's portfolio consists of two vehicles: the Magnite and the X-Trail.

The Magnite is being locally produced in India, whereas the X-Trail is being sold in India as a completely built-up unit. The Nissan Magnite witnessed consolidated sales of 15,372 units in December 2025, of which 1,902 units were sold in India, and the remaining 13,470 units were exported. The company itself stated that it witnessed the highest monthly export volume in the last decade in December 2025.

Furthermore, the company is looking to add to the NISMO (Nissan Motorsport) portfolio. It intends to double its global portfolio and then expand the NISMO lineup.

