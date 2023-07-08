Next-generation Toyota Land Cruiser Prado teased ahead of global debut this year

Toyota has dropped the teaser for the next-generation Land Cruiser Prado (just Land Cruiser) in some months. The 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado will be sharing its underpinnings with the Lexus GX SUV, which was revealed earlier in the year and brings the model up to speed with the latest models in the LC family. The fourth-generation Prado has been on sale internationally since 2009.

The first teaser for the 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado shows the SUV sharing the frame with the FJ40 Land Cruiser from the 1960s. The image carries the silhouette of both SUVs and goes on to show much the Land Cruiser has grown over the years. The new Prado will continue to sport a boxy design language, which will be more angular than the current iteration. The silhouette also appears to be quite identical to the Lexus GX but the model will get its own styling while sharing several parts across the exterior and interior.

Also Read : Toyota Glanza, Innova Hycross, Fortuner get expensive from July 5

The current-gen Toyota Land Cruiser Prado has been on sale since 2009

Engine options are yet to be revealed but the 2025 Land Cruiser Prado is expected to arrive with a variety of petrol, diesel and petrol-hybrid engine options. There will be multiple gearbox choices as well. Toyota will offer the same depending on the market where the SUV will be sold. For the Indian market, expect the diesel option to take precedence over petrol.

The other big update for the Land Cruiser Prado will be its arrival in the North American market for the first time. Toyota traditionally did not sell the Prado in the North American market but the fifth-generation model is expected to go on sale later in the year and could drop the ‘Prado’ suffix for the market in favour of just ‘Land Cruiser.’

The 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado is expected to arrive in India after its global debut but only expect the model to arrive sometime next year. Expect prices to be around ₹1 crore (ex-showroom) when the model arrives.

First Published Date: