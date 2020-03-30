Zoomcar makes select cars available for essential service providers

Self-drive mobility platform Zoomcar has announced that it has begun utilising select cars in its fleet to help with mobility-related woes of essential service providers amid a nation-wide lockdown to battle coronavirus pandemic.

In a press statement on Monday, Zoomcar informed that it is in the process of partnering with several organisations that are performing essential tasks amid the nationwide lockdown. This is to possibly provide employees of such organisations with a safe commuting option.

Zoomcar has also informed that such services are open to bank employees and for transportation services to employees of grocery store chains and hospital staff. Greg Moran, CEO and Co-Founder Zoomcar, says that it is imperative for frontline workers to get every possible help. "To cope with these unprecedented and challenging times, the private and public sector enterprises need to come together and offer pragmatic, comprehensive solutions that resonate with society’s current requirements," he said. "To the same end, at Zoomcar, we are ensuring safer transportation options through personalised and completely sanitised self-drive vehicles."

The company states that it is taking special care to sanitise the vehicles being provided and have also, additionally, offered 100% keyless entry which negates the need for human contact.