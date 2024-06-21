YouTube influencer loses licence forever for setting up swimming pool in an SUV

In what could serve as a lesson for social media influencers doing stunts with vehicles on public road, the Motor Vehicle Department in Kerala has cancelled driving licence of an YouTube influencer forever after his video stunt of setting up a makeshift swimming pool inside a Tata Safari SUV went viral recently. The influencer, known as Sanju Techy, shared the video on YouTube where he is seen with his friends enjoying a splash inside the moving vehicle along with a child.

The Motor Vehicle Department in Kerala had earlier suspended the registration certificate of the Safari SUV. Now, the department has also cancelled the driving licence of the influencer for the stunt on public road. Sanju Techy will not be able to get a new driving licence ever.

Earlier, the Motor Vehicle Department had suspended the driving licenses of Sanju Techy and his friend who was driving the SUV. During hearing of the car at High Court, the influencer failed to provide satisfactory answers to explanations sought by the Alappuzha Motor Vehicles Enforcement RTO behind his video stunt. The department later said the strict action has been taken to serve as a caution for all other influencers doing similar stunt on public roads.

Sanju Techy's chance to retain his driving licence became slimmer after he went after the department on his social media channel with several videos. He did not take down those videos criticising the Motor Vehicle Department despite requests.

The video shared by Sanju Techy shows how he used a blue tarpaulin sheet to set up a swimming pool inside the Tata Safari. The stunt was apparently influenced by a recent Malayalam movie. The influencer folded the rear two rows of the SUV to make space for the pool. The sheet was then filled with water to create a small pool inside the vehicle. The influencer and his friends were seen enjoying pool-time while sipping coconut water inside the moving Safari SUV.

Sanju and his friends stopped the Safari SUV later to drain the water. This led to a massive traffic snarl as they blocked the road. The video garnered more than thousand views within a very short span of time.

