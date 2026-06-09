Your Leh-Ladakh road trip to soon get a 6,500 crore all-weather upgrade

A major milestone has been achieved in the construction of the Zoji-La Tunnel, with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari attending the final breakthrough ceremony of the strategic Himalayan project on Monday. Once completed, the tunnel will provide year-round road access between Kashmir and Ladakh, significantly improving travel on one of India's most challenging mountain routes.

Breakthrough marks key stage of project

The ceremony marked the excavation of the final rock barrier inside the 13.15-km tunnel, which is being built between Baltal near Sonamarg and Minamarg in the Drass-Kargil region. Gadkari was joined by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during the visit.

Constructed at an altitude of about 11,578 feet and at a cost of ₹6,500 crore, the project is being developed to ensure uninterrupted connectivity across the Zoji-La pass, which is frequently closed for months due to snowfall, avalanches and extreme weather conditions.

According to project developer Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL), the tunnel will be the world's longest single-tube bi-directional road tunnel once completed.

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Why the tunnel matters

The route is expected to change travel conditions in a region that remains cut off for months every year because of snowfall, avalanches and extreme weather. Speaking on the project, geotechnical expert Janak Singh Rathore said, “I extend my heartiest congratulations to everyone on the construction of such a massive tunnel at this high altitude. It is the highest tunnel in the world and the longest in Asia, making it a tremendous achievement for the entire nation."

“This is a strategic project. Primarily, it offers immense advantages for defence purposes, providing an all-weather route that allows for year-round movement. It is also crucial for tourism; previously, tourists would get stranded in Srinagar, unable to reach Ladakh. Now, they can access the region, including for winter sports. Thus, it is a major step for tourism and the economy, ensuring excellent connectivity between Ladakh and Kashmir and facilitating a steady flow of tourists," he explained.

Talking about the progress of the tunnel, Janak quoted, “Fifty per cent of the work is done; the remaining fifty per cent is yet to be completed. The milestone for commissioning is set for 2028. However, there are components like the ventilation system and other elements; the project will be completed as quickly as possible in accordance with the design specifications," Rathore told ANI.

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Strategic and tourism benefits

Authority Engineer Yusuf said that restricted use could be possible in an emergency, especially for military needs, before full commissioning. “I am from Iran. I am proud of it."

“It will take roughly another two and a half years for the tunnel to fully open. However, in a dire emergency, especially if the Army needed to use it, it might be possible to utilise the tunnel for a short period, although under normal circumstances, it is not feasible to use it yet..." Yusuf told ANI.

Ladakh MP Hanifa Jan welcomed the breakthrough and said the project could help students, elderly citizens and patients who struggle during winter. He also linked the tunnel to long-term economic gains for Ladakh and Kargil. "The dream of the last 60 or 70 years is about to come true...I want to thank PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Nitin Gadkari on behalf of Ladakh...after BJP came to power, that govt practically worked on the tunnel...Gadkari monitored the project himself. All the credit goes to his dynamic leadership...strategically, this tunnel is very important. During the 1999 war, the importance of the tunnel here was realised by the govt and the people...this will lead to the economic growth of Ladakh and Kargil…the all-weather road will benefit the elderly, students, and patients...we have faith in Gadkari that this project will be completed within a year," Jan told ANI

(With inputs from ANI)

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