Your favourite BMW car will cost more from this date onwards. How much extra? Check here

Just days after Mercedes-Benz India announced its decision to hike prices of its luxury car models in the country from January 1, BMW India has rumbled down the same path and has confirmed a price hike on its car models as well.

In a press statement issued on Friday, BMW India informed that the price hike on its car models will be up to three per cent and that it will come into effect January 1 of 2025. The company, however, does not elaborate on the reason(s) that has necessitated an increase in the prices. Previously, Mercedes had blamed its decision to revise prices on increased material costs, inflationary pressures, and logistics expenses leading to higher operational costs.

BMW and Mercedes are the two top luxury car manufactures in the country and both German brands have an intense rivalry in the Indian automobile market. While Mercedes has a lead in terms of sales, BMW has a loyal fan following as well. The company offers several locally-produced models like the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase, BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase, BMW 7 Series Long Wheelbase, BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X5, BMW X7 and BMW M340i.

BMW also offers several models through the CBU (import) route. The list includes the likes of BMW i4, BMW i5, BMW i7, BMW i7 M70, BMW iX1, BMW iX, BMW Z4 M40i, BMW M2 Coupe, BMW M4 Competition, BMW M4 CS, BMW M5, BMW M8 Competition Coupe and BMW XM.

In a continuing bid to woo potential buyers, the company underlines the advantages of its BMW India Financial Services which allows monthly instalments, reduced rate of interest for selective models, assured buy-back options and flexible term-end opportunities.

