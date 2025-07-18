Youdha launches EPOD Electric three-wheeler, Sets 1,000 crore revenue target by 2030

Electric mobility firm Youdha, in partnership with Lohia Auto, has rolled out its first product, the EPOD, in the L5 electric passenger three-wheeler segment in India. The firm aims to reach revenue of ₹1,000 crore by 2030 as part of its long-term vision to expand in the commercial electric vehicle market.

Focus on the L5 commercial EV market

The L5 segment includes electric three-wheelers that carry passengers and are approved for road use. This segment is a major growth market due to a combination of rising fuel costs, demand for last-mile mobility, and government-based programs to incentivize EV penetration. Youdha's EPOD has been launched as part of this broad transition, and its focus is equally towards urban and semi-urban markets.

Technical specifications and range

The EPOD has a 6 kW electric motor producing 50 Nm of torque and an 11.8 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery. The vehicle has a certified range of 227 km on a charge, according to prevailing test procedures. It has dual driving modes, City and Boost, as well as a 300 mm water-wading capability, designed to enhance usability in varying conditions of driving.

Production and rollout plan

The manufacturing unit of Youdha, located at Kashipur, will produce the EPOD, with an annual capacity of 1,00,000. The company will distribute the EPOD first in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Assam, and target these states because of their high usage of three-wheel vehicles and growing interest for EV induction. A phased rollout across the country is to happen subsequently.

Brand positioning and expansion plans

Youdha, as a new brand, leverages the operational strength of Lohia Auto, a very early EV manufacturer in India. The launch of EPOD represents a transition from previous e-rickshaw-centric business to more mainstream electric vehicle products. The firm has signaled that it would venture into other product segments, such as electric cargo variants, and invest in manufacturing scale-up and after-sales support infrastructure.

In addition to its product strategy, the company is endeavoring to create a larger network of retailers and services to help drive adoption throughout India.

