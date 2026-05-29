Youdha launches electric garbage van with 167 km range

Lohia Global-owned Youdha Auto introduced its electric garbage van recently. The introduction of its electric garbage van is aimed at supporting municipalities, sanitation agencies and private waste collection operators across India. Additionally, the electric utility vehicle has been designed to cater to modern waste management requirements while promoting cleaner and environmentally responsible transportation solutions.

Youdha Auto has launched an electric garbage van featuring an 11.8 kWh battery, 167 km range, and 700 kg payload capacity to support sustainable municipal waste management across India

Youdha Electric Garbage Van: Battery Pack and Motor

Powered by a 10 KW AC induction motor, the Youdha Garbage Van is equipped with an 11.8 kWh battery pack and offers a certified driving range of up to 167 km on a single charge. The vehicle delivers a top speed of 48 kmph and requires approximately 4–5 hours of charging time.



Youdha Electric Garbage Van: Garbage Box



The vehicle comes with a gross vehicle weight (GVW) of 1,200 kg, while offering a loading capacity of 700 kg. Additionally, it features a garbage box measuring 2300 × 1481 × 1420 mm, making it suitable for dry and wet waste collection operations in urban as well as semi-urban regions. In addition, the garbage van includes a digital meter, a closed driver cabin and 215 mm ground clearance for operational convenience.

Youdha is engaged in the development of electric commercial vehicles for cargo, utility and municipal applications and aims to expand its presence in the clean mobility segment through application-focused EV solutions.

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The company has further stated that India’s waste management ecosystem is increasingly shifting toward electric mobility solutions as government bodies and private operators focus on reducing operational emissions and fuel dependency.

Commenting on the development, Ayush Lohia, CEO, Youdha, said, “India’s waste management sector is rapidly evolving, and there is a growing need for sustainable and efficient mobility solutions. Our electric garbage van has been developed to support cleaner cities, lower operational costs and environmentally responsible waste collection systems. We remain committed to driving innovation in the commercial EV segment through practical and application-oriented products."

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