Yokohama launches BluEarth-GT MAX tyres with 30% better mileage and stability

Yokohama India has introduced the BluEarth-GT MAX tyres as the latest addition to its BluEarth-GT lineup, developed to meet the growing expectations of Indian motorists seeking longer-lasting tyres with better comfort and high-speed stability. Designed as a premium touring tyre for both city and highway use, the BluEarth-GT MAX claims to offer up to 30 per cent higher mileage than its predecessor while retaining the refinement and efficiency the BluEarth range is known for.

The new tyres have been engineered to address three major concerns: durability, ride comfort, and noise reduction. Yokohama’s engineers have reworked the construction and tread design to optimise wear resistance and improve handling dynamics, resulting in a quieter and more composed drive. The BluEarth-GT MAX’s asymmetric tread pattern integrates two functional zones: the inner section features a reinforced shoulder for greater ride comfort, while the outer section employs a wider rib for improved stability during cornering or lane changes.

Other design elements further enhance the tyre’s performance. The blade-cut sipes are narrower at the bottom and wider at the top, ensuring a more uniform ground contact and consistent traction. Lightning grooves, styled in a zig-zag pattern, increase edge volume to improve grip, while allowing efficient water evacuation on wet roads without compromising rigidity. Together, these features contribute to a tyre that remains stable across varied surfaces and driving conditions.

Commenting on the launch, Gaurav Mahajan, Head of Marketing, Yokohama India, said, “The Indian automotive sector is witnessing unprecedented premiumization, driven by improved road infrastructure and increased mobility across both urban and highway networks. Today's motorists are not just driving more—they're demanding more from their vehicles and tyres. They want the comfort and performance expected from premium segments, but they're also pragmatic about tyre life and total cost of ownership. The BluEarth-GT MAX addresses this evolving need precisely. Building on the strengths of our popular BluEarth-GT series, the GT MAX enhances durability with up to 30% additional mileage while maintaining the comfort and quiet performance."

The BluEarth-GT MAX will be offered in sizes ranging from 14 to 19 inches, catering to a wide array of passenger vehicles and crossovers. It is backed by Yokohama’s Lifetime Protection Programme, which provides coverage for manufacturing and material defects for the tyre’s entire serviceable life.

The launch of the BluEarth-GT MAX comes at a time when India’s automotive market is experiencing a surge in intercity travel and the popularity of long-distance touring. As consumers increasingly seek tyres that balance comfort, longevity, and safety, Yokohama’s latest offering aims to position itself as a reliable choice in the premium touring segment.

