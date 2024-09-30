Yamuna Expressway toll fee to be hiked from tomorrow. Check new rates

Driving from Noida to Agra through the Yamuna Expressway is all set to become more expensive from tomorrow. The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), the agency which maintains the 165-km long expressway, has announced fresh toll rates which will be applicable from October 1. The toll rates on the Yamuna Expressway has been increased by up to 12 per cent. This is the first time that the toll rates have been revised in the last three years.

YEIDA issued the new toll rates officially, listing out the rate hikes for each category of vehicles. According to the new toll rates, light vehicles or cars and jeeps will have to pay ₹2.95 for every kilometre travelled on the expressway. Earlier the rate was ₹2.60 per kilometre. The toll fee for two-wheelers has also been hiked to ₹1.50 per km, up from ₹1.25 per km. Yamuna Expressway is one of the few expressways in India where two-wheelers also require to pay toll fees.

Yamuna Expressway new toll rates: How much you need to pay

The new rates means that cars and jeeps would need to pay nearly ₹500 to travel one side. The toll fee is much less for two-wheelers and are expected to pay around ₹250. While the hike in toll fee seems steeper than earlier, YEIDA defended the decision for the hike. “Since 2021-22, the toll operator, Jaypee Infratech Limited, kept urging us to approve a toll hike on the Yamuna Expressway but we kept refusing it to benefit the general public. We did not let it happen for three years," said Arun Vir Singh, CEO at YEIDA. He also said that since the toll fees remained same for the last three years, the 12 per cent hike should be averaged to just four per cent increase annually.

Yamuna Expressway new toll rates for commercial vehicles

For other vehicles, the toll rates are much steeper compared to cars or bikes. Commercial vehicles or public transport vehicles like buses and trucks will require to pay ₹4.60 for every km travelled on the expressway. The toll fee rate for heavy commercial vehicles have been increased to ₹14.25 per km, up from ₹12.90 per km. The toll fee has also been hiked for oversized vehicles which will need to pay ₹18.35 per km, the highest among all kind of vehicles. The overall annual collection at Yamuna Expressway after the revised toll fee rate could help the agency to earn around ₹one crore.

Yamuna Expressway is the oldest in Uttar Pradesh which connects Noida and Agra through the six-lane expressway. It passes through key western UP cities like Mathura and Aligarh. The expressway is key lifeline for those commuting between these cities as it reduces travel time between Noida and Agra from four hours to just 2.30 hours. The expressway currently handles around 35,000 vehicles every hour on a daily basis. It will become even more important after the new international airport at Jewar becomes operational. The expressway has three toll booths located at Jewar, Mathura and Agra.

