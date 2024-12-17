HT Auto
Yamuna Expressway Speed Limit Revised Till February. Check New Limit, Traffic Fines

Yamuna Expressway speed limit revised till February. Check traffic fines

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Dec 2024, 11:24 AM
  • Yamuna Expressway, which connects Delhi with Agra in Uttar Pradesh, has a top speed of 100 kmph for light vehicles.
Yamuna Expressway
The decision to reduce the speed limit is part of a detailed plan to prevent accidents caused by poor visibility and speeding on Yamuna Expressway. (HT_PRINT)
Yamuna Expressway
The decision to reduce the speed limit is part of a detailed plan to prevent accidents caused by poor visibility and speeding on Yamuna Expressway.

Speed limit for cars and other vehicles on Yamuna Expressway has been revised ahead of the foggy days to avoid road accidents. The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), the agency that is responsible for toll collection at the expressway, has revised the speed limit on the 165-km long expressway connecting Delhi and Agra in Uttar Pradesh. Speed limit on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway has also been reduced. The new speed limit on both the expressways will remain in effect till February 15 next year.

Road accidents are common occurrence on the 165-km long Yamuna Expressway and Noida-Greater Noida Expressway during winter months. Dense fog leads to low visibility on both these expressways during this phase. The YEIDA has initiated several measures to reduce chances of road accidents in the next three months on these expressways. The agency has installed new signages and fog lights to improve visibility. Ambulances, Cranes and fire tenders have also been deployed to tackle emergency situations. Noida Traffic Police will also ensure patrolling to monitor speed limits of vehicles during this phase.

Also Read : Shimla gears up for Christmas, New Year rush, special plan to avoid traffic jams

New speed limit on Yamuna Expressway, Noida-Greater Noida Expressway

The revised speed limit is part of an annual action plan to reduce number of road accidents on the Yamuna Expressway and Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The speed limit on both the expressways is 100 kmph for light vehicles and 60 kmph for heavy and commercial vehicles. The speed limit has been revised to 75 kmph for cars while trucks and buses will have to ply at a speeds no more than 50 kmph.

Also Read : BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel cars banned in Delhi again as GRAP 4 norms kick in after pollution spike 

Traffic fines for speed limit violation on Yamuna Expressway

Vehicles found flouting the new speed limits on Yamuna Expressway and Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will have to pay hefty traffic fines. Noida Police will set up speed monitors along the expressways to check overspeeding vehicles. Cars and two-wheelers found violating the revised speed limit in the next three months will have to pay a fine of 2,000. For trucks and buses, the amount of the traffic fine is double at 4,000.

First Published Date: 17 Dec 2024, 11:24 AM IST
TAGS: Yamuna Expressway road accidents Noida-Greater Noida Expressway

