Yamaha Motor India eyes 10% market share by 2025

Yamaha Motor India is back on track after a temporary slump due to the pandemic. In August'20 the Indian subsidiary of the Japanese auto maker recorded 14% increase in year-on-year sales at 60,505 units, while the overall two-wheeler industry grew by 2.9% at 15,47,230 units.

Yamaha forecasts that this year's sales will be the lowest in a decade due to Covid-19 pandemic, but looking at the brighter side Yamaha aims to grow its market share to 10% by 2025 from current 3.9% (August'20).

"Yamaha’s mid-term target is to increase market share to 10% in 2025," Ravinder Singh, Sr. Vice President, Yamaha Motor India Sales, told HT Auto in a recent interaction.

Singh added, "The same will be achieved by the continuously experiencing the excitement, style and sportiness of Yamaha and the company is regularly engaging customers and target audience on its digital platforms and showroom activities."

Yamaha Motor India said that the upcoming festive season is the 'first stage to the effort of reviving the economy.'

"With the early signs of an upward trend found in the June 2020 along with strong sales of July & August 2020, the festive seasons are expected to offer the appetite of a certain demand which is the outcome of favourable monsoon and profitable farm outputs or a planned purchase and paid out bonuses," Singh further added.

The company highlighted that it also plans to come up with attractive finance schemes for all products and down-payment offers as low as ₹999 for Fascino 125 FI and Ray ZR 125 FI scooters during the festive seasons in specific markets.