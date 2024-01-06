Copyright © HT Media Limited
Yamaha announces special Pongal offers in this state. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 06 Jan 2024, 17:30 PM
Yamaha has announced special offers in the state of Tamil Nadu to celebrate the Pongal festival. These offers will be applicable till 31st January 202
...
Image of Yamaha Fascino 125 FI Hybrid used for representation purposes only.

Yamaha Motor India has announced special offers in Tamil Nadu to celebrate the Pongal festival. These offers will be applicable till 31st January 2024 only. The exclusive offers are currently applicable on Yamaha’s 150 cc FZ model range, FZ16 and 125 cc Fi Hybrid scooters.

Yamaha is offering benefits of up to 6,000 or 1,999 down payment on 150 cc 150 cc FZ-S Fi V4, FZ-S Fi V3 and FZ Fi. The FZ-X gets zero down payment or benefits up to 7,000. Apart from this, there are benefits of up to 4,000 or zero down payment on 125 Fi Hybrid Scooters - RayZR and Fascino. There are no offers on the recently launched YZF-R3, MT-03, MT-15, R15 and Aerox 155.

In the Indian market, the most recent launch from Yamaha was the YZF-R3 and MT-03. Everyone has been waiting for these motorcycles for a very long time. While the R3 returned to the Indian market after some time, this was the first time that the brand launched the MT-03 in India.

Also Read : Yamaha YZF-R3 & MT-03 initial impressions: Motorcycles for purists

However, there was a bit of an issue when Yamaha announced the prices of the R3 and MT-03. They are priced at 4.65 lakh and 4.60 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The price is on the higher side because the motorcycles come to India through the CBU route. Yes, Yamaha did say that they will eventually bring the motorcycles through CKD if they see enough units being sold. However, at this price, this is a difficult proposition considering that the Aprilia RS457 costs 4.1 lakh ex-showroom.

Having said that, the R3 and the MT-03 will be preferred by a few people who are die-hard fans of the basic motorcycle. Both motorcycles are pretty simple and do not offer any electronics. The only thing on offer is a digital instrument cluster and dual-channel ABS. There is not even a slipper clutch on offer.

First Published Date: 06 Jan 2024, 17:30 PM IST
