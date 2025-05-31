Yamaha announces 5-year Roadside Assistance program for its customers

India Yamaha Motor has the introduction of the 5-year Roadside Assistance (RSA) program. This has been announced to celebrate 40-year milestone in India. The brand is providing Roadside Assistance at just ₹975 for five years. The benefits of the RSA are:-

Towing support in case of breakdown or accident Battery jumpstart assistance Flat tyre support Running repair for minor issues Medical assistance in emergencies

We would suggest getting in touch with the nearest authorised Yamaha dealerships because they would have more details and terms and conditions.

Yamaha announces 10-year total warranty

India Yamaha Motor has recently announced the introduction of a comprehensive 10-year warranty program for its two-wheelers. This 10-Year Total Warranty comprises a 2-Year Standard Warranty along with an additional 8-Year Extended Warranty, which encompasses engine and electrical components, including the Fuel Injection (Fi) system. The scooters are now eligible for warranty coverage of up to 100,000 km, while the domestically manufactured motorcycle range will be covered for up to 125,000 km.

As a standard, the scooters are covered for 24,000 km, with the extended warranty providing coverage for an additional 76,000 km. In contrast, the motorcycles come with a standard warranty of 30,000 km, and the extended warranty offers coverage for 95,000 km.

2025 Yamaha Aerox 155 S launched

The 2025 Yamaha Aerox 155 S has been updated with new color options and is now fitted with an OBD2-compatible engine to comply with the latest emission regulations. The fresh color choices include Ice Fluo Vermillion and Racing Blue. The price is established at ₹1,53,430 ex-showroom, while the existing Metallic Black variant will continue to be offered at ₹1,50,130 ex-showroom. The Aerox will still be accessible through Blue Square dealerships.

The Yamaha Aerox 155 retains its liquid-cooled, 4-stroke SOHC, 155 cc engine, which produces a maximum power output of 14.8 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 13.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. It is paired with a CVT transmission. The engine incorporates Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) and is suitable for E20 petrol.

In comparison to the standard model, the S trim is equipped with a keyless ignition system that streamlines the startup procedure, removing the necessity for the rider to insert and turn a key. The scooter employs proximity detection to identify the key, enabling the rider to initiate it by merely twisting a rotating knob. Furthermore, Yamaha offers features including an audible buzzer, answer-back capability, and flashing turn signals.

