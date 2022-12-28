HT Auto
Yacht or bus? This motorhome has been made for both road and water

Do you love hitting the road for long trips and equally love sailing in the sea for hours at a stretch? Confused what to choose between on your next holiday? A perfect solution exists but you'll have to spend £1million to avail it. US firm CAMI that specialises in amphibious vehicles including buses and cars, has developed a recreational vehicle that can hit the road and also sail on water.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Dec 2022, 15:27 PM
The motorhome takes less than five minutes to go from becoming a road vehicle to a sailing yacht. (Aquatic Floating RV/YouTube)
The motorhome takes less than five minutes to go from becoming a road vehicle to a sailing yacht.

CAMI stands for Cool Amphibious Manufacturers International, a name relevant to their water-going motorhome - Terra Wind. The motorhome takes less than five minutes to go from becoming a road vehicle to a sailing yacht. The motorhome is 12 metres long and can weigh as much as 15 tonnes once fully laden. It can go up to 80mph on land but that drops to 8mph in the water.

It sources power from a huge 330hp diesel engine, driving either the rear wheels or twin propellers in the water. Once the motorhome slides into the water, it offers everything that a regular boat would offer including marine sat-nav and an anchor for pitching up.

The huge inflatable pontoons on the amphibious RV's flanks provide stability in choppy water. Yet, CAMI recommends owners of Terra Wind to stick to lakes and rivers, and avoid the open sea.

Speaking of the motorhome's interiors, there is leather and high quality wood everywhere, a fully-fitted kitchen, king-size double bed and hotel-like bathroom suite. The bathroom has a shower and jacuzzi combination while the kitchen is fully operational with all kinds of appliances required in day-to-day life such as a dish washer, a glass cook top and a microwave.

The motorhome also has a deck that can be used for barbeques, fishing when in water or to jump out for swimming.

First Published Date: 28 Dec 2022, 15:27 PM IST
TAGS: motorhome recreational vehicle
