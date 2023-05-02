SUVs continue to lead the way for Mahindra with 34,694 units sold in April

Mahindra & Mahindra on Tuesday reported that it sold 62,294 vehicles overall last month, witnessing a 36% growth over the year-ago period. Bulk of the power came from SUVs with sales of 34,694 units last month, despite supply side disruptions of crash sensors and air bag ECUs due to unavailability of semi-conductors. The company's SUV sales registered a growth of 57% over the year-ago period.

Mahindra's total sales in the passenger vehicle segment, which includes UVs, cars and vans, stood at 34,698 units last month. The company's exports for the month of April stood at 1,813 vehicles, a decline of 33% as compared to 2,703 units exported in the corresponding month a year ago.

Also Read : What made Mahindra Bolero SUV sell over one lakh units in just one year?

In the commercial vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 20,231 units last month, witnessing a growth of 16%. “We are optimistic in further consolidating our position in the <3.5-ton LCV segment with our recently launched range of Bolero Maxx Pik-Up, which promises to be a game changer," said Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, Maindra & Mahindra.

The OEM currently has vehicles like XUV700, Thar, Bolero Neo, XUV500, XUV 300 and Scorpio in its SUV portfolio. Recently, the company's Bolero SUV crossed the sales mark of one lakh units in just one year, i.e., in the last fiscal. Overall, the brand has sold more than 1.4 lakh units since its introduction in the year 2000. The company has attributed this achievement to the success of the Bolero Neo SUV that was launched in July of 2021.

The SUV is powered by an mHAWK100 engine that delivers ample power and torque for the Bolero's go-anywhere capability, making it both a city and highway commute vehicle. Apart from the Bolero Neo, the Classic Bolero continues to witness sales growth with a rise of over 28% in FY 2023 as compared to FY 2022.

First Published Date: