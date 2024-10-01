XUV700, Thar and Scorpio N help Mahindra report 24% growth in September 2024

Mahindra and Mahindra has reported a 16 per cent growth in September with total sales of 87,839 units. On the other hand, the manufacturer sold 51,062 SUVs in India with a growth figure of 24 per cent. The domestic sales for commercial vehicles stood at 23,706.

Mahindra is currently preparing to open bookings for the Thar Roxx on October 3. The brand has already Veero LCV in the market. According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We sold 51062 SUVs in September, a growth of 24% and 87839 total vehicles, a growth of 16%. This month we launched the all-new VEERO in the LCV<3.5ton segment, based on India’s first multi-energy modular CV platform. With best-in-class mileage, exceptional performance, industry leading safety features, enhanced occupant protection and a premium cabin experience, VEERO is set to disrupt the LCV<3.5ton space and has received a very positive response from the market. As we enter into the festivities of Navratri, we open bookings for the much-awaited Thar RoXX on 3rd October."LC

