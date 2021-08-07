XUV700 for Neeraj Chopra, India's 'Golden Athlete' at Olympics: Anand Mahindra

Mahindra and Mahindra has decided to gift XUV700 SUV to Neeraj Chopra, who won India's first medal at the Olympics track and field events in more than 120 years and their second gold in individual events at the Games after shooter Abhinav Bindra.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to announce that the Indian carmaker will offer Neeraj Chopra with its upcoming flagship XUV700 SUV, which will be launched in coming weeks.

Mahindra wrote a congratulatory post on Neeraj Chopra's historic gold medal feat, saying, "Yes indeed. It will be my personal privilege & honour to gift our Golden Athlete an XUV700. @rajesh664 (Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director at Mahindra and Mahindra) @vijaynakra (Veejay Nakra, CEO at Mahindra and Mahindra) Keep one ready for him please."

Mahindra has been aggressively teasing the upcoming XUV700 SUV ahead of its launch. The SUV, one of the most anticipated launches this year, will be packed with several new features. According to leaked images online, the XUV700 has graduated to a bigger, bulkier profile. It is going to be the latest three-row SUV to enter the Indian markets after recent launches of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari.

Mahindra XUV700 is likely to get a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine under the hood, that will be capable of producing 200 PS of maximum power output. A 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine is also going to power the XUV700, which will be able to churn out 185 PS of maximum power.

Both engines are likely to be mated to a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox as well as a 6-speed manual gearbox. Mahindra may also add a 4X4 option for the XUV700 as well.

The XUV700 SUV will come with dual-tone interior. It will feature a new UI called Adrenox, paired with Alexa on-board and the new Sony 3D sound system. The SUV will also have body-hugging seats with adjustable headrests, horizontally positioned air con vents, push-button start, new multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, rotary dials, huge central armrest and a cooled glovebox.

The 2021 Mahindra XUV700 is expected to be launched around the festive season this year. It is likely to be priced above ₹14 lakh (ex-showroom) bracket and will take on rivals like Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari.