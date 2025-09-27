Copyright © HT Media Limited
Xiaomi sets up first EV R&D and design centre in Munich

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 27 Sept 2025, 11:44 am
Xiaomi has opened its first overseas Electric Vehicle (EV) Research and Development (R&D) and Design Centre in Munich, Germany. The facility marks the company’s first step outside China in developing EV technology and design capabilities.

Munich, known as a key hub for automotive engineering and design in Europe, will house Xiaomi EV’s European R&D operations. The centre is expected to focus on electric vehicle technology, performance-oriented projects, and vehicle design, with an emphasis on meeting international safety and quality standards.

Focus on technology and vehicle development

The new facility will support research in intelligent driving systems, EV platforms, and user experiences. Xiaomi EV aims to use this centre to develop vehicles aligned with its “Human x Car x Home" ecosystem strategy, while adapting its products to European market requirements.

Talent and collaboration

Engineers, designers, and researchers will work at the Munich centre in coordination with Xiaomi’s global teams. The company also plans to collaborate with research institutions and industry partners on areas such as autonomous driving, smart mobility solutions, and infrastructure challenges.

Preparing for Europe

This expansion comes after Xiaomi launched its SU7, SU7 Ultra, and YU7 EVs in China. The Munich centre is seen as a step toward the company’s planned entry into the European market, which is expected in 2027.

The centre positions Xiaomi to develop vehicles with a focus on performance and technology, while building local expertise and adapting to European automotive standards.

First Published Date: 27 Sept 2025, 11:44 am IST
