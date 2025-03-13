Worried about your car getting stained during Holi? Here are few tricks that can help you

Holi is perhaps the occasion where people relish inducing fun while getting drenched in colors all over. But usually, when it comes to the festival of Holi, it becomes quite an ordeal for the cars. The colors in the air and the water balloons flying around are sure to leave stains on your car, and even skilled car detailers are sometimes incapable of removing them. In fact, the chance is a fair number to lay that your car will probably turn into a color palette after Holi! So, here are some simple yet crucial ones that will help to keep your car stain-free even after Holi.

If you are worried about your car getting splashed with colour this Holi, here are some key and quick tips to follow to protect the car from stains.

1 Use covered parking Prevention is better than cure. The best method to avoid stains on cars with colors is to keep them parked in a covered place. In case of unavailability of covered parking, it is advisable to use at least a car cover to protect the vehicle from stains and other damaging natural elements. If any are available, try to keep the car parked at a distance from the crowds playing Holi.

2 Use car wax Adding an extra layer of protection to the paint of the car using car wax is what it entails. It is easier to remove stains from a waxed surface later on. Apart from that, it has long-term advantages too, such as protection against bird droppings, sun rays etc.

3 Roll up windows Regardless of where you park the car, it is always advisable to follow a very basic procedure of rolling up the windows. That should actually be a given, not only for Holi. However, rolling up the windows will not allow the colour and water to enter the car's cabin, nor will it allow dust and insects to do so.

4 Protect interior Try not to get into the car wearing wet or stained clothes if at all possible. Instead, attempt to bring a change of clothes or cover your car's seats with a towel, which will prevent any direct contact between the colours or water and the seats. Cover the dashboard with a cling wrap or plastic sheet to avoid getting it splashed with colour.

5 Wash the car If your vehicle is stained on the exterior or interior, then ensure to wash the car thoroughly at the earliest. Take the help of car shampoo and water. And use some good quality interior cleaner too.

