World’s first lear jet-based limousine 'Learmousine’ put up for sale again

World’s first lear jet-based limousine 'Learmousine’ put up for sale again2 min read . 09:40 PM IST
- The Learmousine is powered by a 8.1-liter Chevrolet Vortec V8 truck engine with 400 hp. It weighs 5,443 kg but can still hit 100 mph (160 km/h).
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The 42-foot long by 8-foot wide, Candy Red Limo-Jet or 'Learmousine' is here to turn heads again but will it find a buyer this time? The world's first lear jet-based limousine has been put up for auction again by Mecum Auctions at its Indy 2021 auction, running from May 14-22, after the unique jet failed to sell earlier.
The auction house had first put up the jet for sale at its Indy sales event running from June 23-28, 2020 but with bidding topping out at just $600,000, the jet could not be sold. Almost a year later, the Learmousine is up for grabs again.
The jet was originally designed by an Oregon resident called Dan Harris who took more than 40,000 man-hours to complete the Limo-Jet. A Learjet fuselage was mated to a custom steel skeletal frame that took two years of research, design and development to construct, including its patent-pending rear engine bay, drivetrain, suspension and computer systems.
The Learmousine is powered by a 8.1-liter Chevrolet Vortec V8 truck engine with 400 hp. It weighs 5,443 kg but can still hit 100 mph (160 km/h). The Limo rides on custom 28-inch red and black Diablo wheels with Kumho 325/25R28 tyres.
(Also read | F1 of the skies? This could be world's first electric flying car race event)
On the inside, the driver’s cockpit gets a deep bucket seat with harness, red carbon-fibre-look trim and four screens for the outboard cameras. Various internal and external effects and controls such as 17,000-watt audio/visual system, 42-inch plasma TV, multiple light panels and a plethora of speakers are powered by overhead toggles.
Up to 18 jetsetters can be seated in the diamond-stitched leather seats. The interior also features an infinity floor, a refreshment centre and a lot of cup holders. The 42-foot jet on wheels that can be legally driven on the road, is all set to go under the hammer once again.
2 min read . 04:02 PM IST