World’s first lear jet-based limousine 'Learmousine’ put up for sale again

The 42-foot long by 8-foot wide, Candy Red Limo-Jet or 'Learmousine' is here to turn heads again but will it find a buyer this time? The world's first lear jet-based limousine has been put up for auction again by Mecum Auctions at its Indy 2021 auction, running from May 14-22, after the unique jet failed to sell earlier.

The auction house had first put up the jet for sale at its Indy sales event running from June 23-28, 2020 but with bidding topping out at just $600,000, the jet could not be sold. Almost a year later, the Learmousine is up for grabs again.

The jet was originally designed by an Oregon resident called Dan Harris who took more than 40,000 man-hours to complete the Limo-Jet. A Learjet fuselage was mated to a custom steel skeletal frame that took two years of research, design and development to construct, including its patent-pending rear engine bay, drivetrain, suspension and computer systems.

The Learmousine is powered by a 8.1-liter Chevrolet Vortec V8 truck engine with 400 hp. It weighs 5,443 kg but can still hit 100 mph (160 km/h). The Limo rides on custom 28-inch red and black Diablo wheels with Kumho 325/25R28 tyres.

On the inside, the driver’s cockpit gets a deep bucket seat with harness, red carbon-fibre-look trim and four screens for the outboard cameras. Various internal and external effects and controls such as 17,000-watt audio/visual system, 42-inch plasma TV, multiple light panels and a plethora of speakers are powered by overhead toggles.

Up to 18 jetsetters can be seated in the diamond-stitched leather seats. The interior also features an infinity floor, a refreshment centre and a lot of cup holders. The 42-foot jet on wheels that can be legally driven on the road, is all set to go under the hammer once again.