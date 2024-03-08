Women's Day: Maruti Suzuki Arena sold over 9 lakh cars to women

On account of Women's Day, Maruti Suzuki has announced that they have sold more than 9 lakh cars through their Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships. In FY23-24, 28 per cent chose Maruti Suzuki's cars which is up from 18 per cent in FY17-18. The brand will be launching a new campaign called ‘Arena Journeys’ under the Maruti Suzuki Arena. This initiative is aimed at celebrating the growing number of women drivers and influencers in vehicle decisions across the country.

The campaign will include short stories from four well-known women directors such as Tanuja Chandra, Alankrita Shrivastava, Sonam Nair, and Tahira Kashyap Khurrana. The directors will be narrating interesting stories of women.

The first short story will debut on 8th March. Commenting on the launch of the ‘Arena Journeys’, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, said, “As industry leaders, Maruti Suzuki India Limited is proud to shine a spotlight on the rising number of women taking charge of the roads. We are proud of the fact that over 9 lakh women buyers have found their right match with Maruti Suzuki Arena. More than 28% of women in FY23-24 chose the brand value of Maruti Suzuki as a reason to purchase. Arena Journeys is more than just a campaign; it's a testament to the brand's dedication to inclusivity, empowerment, and customer-centricity."

Currently, the brand is working on the launch of Swift which is expected to make its debut in the coming months. The hatchback will get some major revisions to the exterior and the interior will have some hints of the Baleno. The biggest change will be the new engine. It will be a new three-cylinder unit that will replace the current four-cylinder unit. Suzuki says that they did this in favour of better fuel efficiency and the engine is supposed to deliver better low-end torque.

