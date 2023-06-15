HT Auto
Home Auto News With Less Power Comes Great Features: Car Makers Bet Big On Vehicle Tech

With less power comes great features: Car makers bet big on vehicle tech

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 15 Jun 2023, 10:28 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Passenger vehicles are fast becoming a hotpot of new-age technology that may have far less to do with the actual drive dynamics and a lot with the sheer scale of gadgets and gizmos fitted in. Numerous studies across the world have shown that a sizeable chunk of car buyers are now putting in-car features on top of their priority list, even above traditionally important factors like performance, safety and mileage.

File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.

Having an entertainment screen in a car that mimics the large LED television set at home is harldy uncommon in modern-day vehicles. The sheer size of a display screen, on an average, stands at 10 inches at present. And it is not just about the size of the screen but work on video resolution, touch feedback and apps' support is creating new benchmarks with passing time. A car with a larger display screen, more often than not, has a bigger bragging right. But it isn't just about a large display.

Luxury car makers have led the way for years in terms of the sheer comfort, space, opulence and performance most of their respective models offer. But mass-market players are mounting a very solid challenge. In India in particular, manufacturers like Hyundai and Kia have taken pride in the number of features - whether seat ventilation or automatic climate control or even video playback on infotainment screen - are concerned. Maruti Suzuki - not a brand raved for offering a plethora of features - has made Head-Up Display (HUD) a common addition in many of its models. And the enormous preference for a car with a sunroof is well-established here.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Kia Sportage (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Sportage
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details
Kia Sorento (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Sorento
₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Kia Carnival 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Carnival 2023
₹35 - 39 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
₹ 6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

But automotive-related technology is hardly at its pinnacle. Hardly, in fact. Many manufacturers are working on completely autonomous vehicles with Tesla having a lead. Tesla also offers in-car gaming and in-car video conferencing features. And concept vehicles are even promising five-star-hotel-like comfort with flat-line beds and champagne counters. "I always say that if you look at the issue from the customer's point of view, the fundamental thing is all the technology that we will put in, electronics and software, by 2030 will account for 40 percent of the value of a car," said Luca De Meo, Renault CEO, said recently.

Cars may run on roads but the sky is the limit as far as in-car technology and features are concerned. With machine-based learnings making modern-day vehicles smarter, the scope and scale is nearly limitless. And in a bid to impress potential customers, manufacturers are ready to do it all. Almost, anyway.

First Published Date: 15 Jun 2023, 10:28 AM IST
TAGS: Kia Tesla Hyundai Maruti Suzuki Tesla Hyundai Kia Maruti Suzuki
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
Portronics Clamp M2 Adjustable Car Mobile Phone Holder Stand, 360° Rotational, Strong Suction Cup, Compatible with 4 to 6 inch Devices(Black)
Rs. 279 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city