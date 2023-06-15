With less power comes great features: Car makers bet big on vehicle tech

Passenger vehicles are fast becoming a hotpot of new-age technology that may have far less to do with the actual drive dynamics and a lot with the sheer scale of gadgets and gizmos fitted in. Numerous studies across the world have shown that a sizeable chunk of car buyers are now putting in-car features on top of their priority list, even above traditionally important factors like performance, safety and mileage.

Having an entertainment screen in a car that mimics the large LED television set at home is harldy uncommon in modern-day vehicles. The sheer size of a display screen, on an average, stands at 10 inches at present. And it is not just about the size of the screen but work on video resolution, touch feedback and apps' support is creating new benchmarks with passing time. A car with a larger display screen, more often than not, has a bigger bragging right. But it isn't just about a large display.

Luxury car makers have led the way for years in terms of the sheer comfort, space, opulence and performance most of their respective models offer. But mass-market players are mounting a very solid challenge. In India in particular, manufacturers like Hyundai and Kia have taken pride in the number of features - whether seat ventilation or automatic climate control or even video playback on infotainment screen - are concerned. Maruti Suzuki - not a brand raved for offering a plethora of features - has made Head-Up Display (HUD) a common addition in many of its models. And the enormous preference for a car with a sunroof is well-established here.

But automotive-related technology is hardly at its pinnacle. Hardly, in fact. Many manufacturers are working on completely autonomous vehicles with Tesla having a lead. Tesla also offers in-car gaming and in-car video conferencing features. And concept vehicles are even promising five-star-hotel-like comfort with flat-line beds and champagne counters. "I always say that if you look at the issue from the customer's point of view, the fundamental thing is all the technology that we will put in, electronics and software, by 2030 will account for 40 percent of the value of a car," said Luca De Meo, Renault CEO, said recently.

Cars may run on roads but the sky is the limit as far as in-car technology and features are concerned. With machine-based learnings making modern-day vehicles smarter, the scope and scale is nearly limitless. And in a bid to impress potential customers, manufacturers are ready to do it all. Almost, anyway.

