With Crime On The Rise, Can Anti Ballistic Windshields Keep Cop Cars Safe?

With crime on the rise, can anti-ballistic windshields keep cop cars safe?

Bulletproof car glasses are heavier and far more expensive than conventional glass panes but these also offer a far higher degree of safety.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Aug 2022, 12:14 PM
A bullet-proof vehicle is almost always exclusively reserved for the rich and famous, and political dignitaries who may also be both. Some of the safest cars in the world are capable of withstanding mortar shells, machine gun fire and grenades while also being adept against chemical and biological weapons. But what about law-enforcement officials who potentially face risky situations on a daily basis?

While many police departments across the world have official vehicles which boast of some degree of occupant protection, bulletproof cop cars are still nowhere as common as say bulletproof jackets. One of the reasons cited by experts and officials is that equipping a police vehicle with additional protective layers against gun fire would come at a huge cost. And while one cannot really put a price tag on lives, the potential expenditure does act as a deterrent in armoured layers being installed.

Elwood, a city in US' Indiana, recently took the decision of installing anti-ballistic windshields on all the official patrol and cruiser cars in its garage. This after a police officer was killed when gun shots pierced through the windshield of his vehicle and hit him. Now, the administration is purchasing the special windshields for its 19 vehicles at a cost of $35,000, according to Associated Press.

How are ballistic panels made?

Bullet-proof glass is usually comprised of numerous layers of polycarbonate plastics which are combined with chemicals through a process which removes air pockets and strengthens the overall strength of the glass. The next process sees the entire structure being pressurized and then heated to further increase the strength.

How do ballistic panels protect?

When a bullet strikes an ordinary glass panel, the shatter usually expands from the point of entry of the bullet. This is what causes the entire glass panel to shatter. The momentum that the bullet carries also remains almost as is which means it easily penetrates the glass panel and strike an occupant.

A bullet-proof glass however has a different approach when a bullet meets it. The bullet's momentum is obviously the same but upon impact, the energy spreads out over a wider expanse which means more of the glass is absorbing the energy. Depending on the quality of the bullet-proof glass, the bullet is usually unable to penetrate it. The glass also doesn't usually shatter which means shards don't harm the occupants inside a vehicle.

While bullet-proof glass panels are obviously heavier than conventional glass panels and therefore, may not be an easy fit on every common vehicle, it usually is imperative in sensitive situations because it gives occupants enough time to react or take preventive/evasive action if the situation so demands.

First Published Date: 17 Aug 2022, 12:13 PM IST
Bulletproof car
