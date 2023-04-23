Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto News With Comet Ev Upcoming, Mg India Expects 30% Of Sales To Come From Evs In 2023

With Comet EV upcoming, MG India expects 30% of sales to come from EVs in 2023

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 23 Apr 2023, 16:53 PM
Follow us on:

MG Motor India expects 30 per cent of its sales to come from the electric vehicle segment this year as it gears up to introduce its second electric offering in the country next month, the Comet EV. The micro electric car has already been unveiled as a two-door EV which is planned to be introduce in phase wise manner across the country starting next month.

MG Comet EV (L) and MG ZS EV

The company currently sells the ZS EV in the country and the Comet EV will be its second electric offering here. “This year we expect that 30 per cent of our sales - 80,000 or 90,000 units - should come from the two electric models," the company's President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba.

Also Read : What is inside MG Comet EV? Here is your first look

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Mg Comet Ev
₹10 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Nissan Juke
₹10 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Skoda Slavia
₹10 - 15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Toyota Belta
₹10 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev
₹10 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Hyundai Stargazer
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details

He noted that the sales of electric passenger vehicles in the country are set to rise dramatically from around 50,000 units last year to 1.2 lakh units this year. Citing global trends, he noted that electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle sales were now accounting for 30 per cent of the overall new sales in China. It is accounting for 20 per cent of sales in Europe and 10 per cent in the US market, he added.

The automaker has already sold around 10,000 units of ZS EV so far and it expects sales of the model to touch 1,000 units a month soon. The company has also increased the installed manufacturing capacity at its Halol-based plant to 1.2 lakh units a year from 60,000 units earlier. "If we are lucky, we could produce between 80,000 to 1 lakh units this year and next year it should be 1.2 lakh units," Chaba said.

MG Motor is looking to gradually ramp up the production capacity of Comet to around 3,000 units a month.

First Published Date: 23 Apr 2023, 16:45 PM IST
TAGS: MG Motor India MG Comet EV MG ZS EV
Put your advertising savvy to the test and recognize the famous taglines
PLAY NOW
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS