With Comet EV upcoming, MG India expects 30% of sales to come from EVs in 2023

MG Motor India expects 30 per cent of its sales to come from the electric vehicle segment this year as it gears up to introduce its second electric offering in the country next month, the Comet EV. The micro electric car has already been unveiled as a two-door EV which is planned to be introduce in phase wise manner across the country starting next month.

The company currently sells the ZS EV in the country and the Comet EV will be its second electric offering here. “This year we expect that 30 per cent of our sales - 80,000 or 90,000 units - should come from the two electric models," the company's President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba.

He noted that the sales of electric passenger vehicles in the country are set to rise dramatically from around 50,000 units last year to 1.2 lakh units this year. Citing global trends, he noted that electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle sales were now accounting for 30 per cent of the overall new sales in China. It is accounting for 20 per cent of sales in Europe and 10 per cent in the US market, he added.

The automaker has already sold around 10,000 units of ZS EV so far and it expects sales of the model to touch 1,000 units a month soon. The company has also increased the installed manufacturing capacity at its Halol-based plant to 1.2 lakh units a year from 60,000 units earlier. "If we are lucky, we could produce between 80,000 to 1 lakh units this year and next year it should be 1.2 lakh units," Chaba said.

MG Motor is looking to gradually ramp up the production capacity of Comet to around 3,000 units a month.

