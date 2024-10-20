Winter is coming. Key tips to keep your car ready for cold spell

The winter is nearing in India. The winter season can have some adverse impacts on a car. Hence, it is important to prepare the car in advance for the winter season. This will not only enhance the overall lifespan of the vehicle but could also reduce the cost of repair as well. Indian winter is harsh in many places, especially in the north India and north-eastern mountain regions. Such harsh weather conditions can take a toll on your car.

Here are some key tips to follow that vehicle owners should follow to ensure their car is ready to tackle the winter's cold spell.