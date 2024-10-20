Winter is coming. Key tips to keep your car ready for cold spell
The winter is nearing in India. The winter season can have some adverse impacts on a car. Hence, it is important to prepare the car in advance for the winter season. This will not only enhance the overall lifespan of the vehicle but could also reduce the cost of repair as well. Indian winter is harsh in many places, especially in the north India and north-eastern mountain regions. Such harsh weather conditions can take a toll on your car.
Here are some key tips to follow that vehicle owners should follow to ensure their car is ready to tackle the winter's cold spell.
During the winter season, many regions across India face severe foggy weather, reducing visibility significantly for drivers. Such a challenging situation demands the vehicles' lights remain functional and in optimum condition. Make sure your car's headlamps, taillights, turn indicators and reverse lights are all functioning in their optimum condition. In case they have any faults, make sure to repair or replace them. This will make sure your visibility improves as well as other vehicle drivers too are able to see you.
During winter, the battery charge level drains out faster. This could make the situation challenging for the drivers and vehicle owners as the car battery powers several components of a vehicle. Hence, before a long journey, make sure to check the battery charge level. In case there is any discrepancy, make sure to replace it so you don't end up being stranded on the road.
Before the winter season, checking the engine oil and coolant level is important. If required, top up the engine oil and coolant. It is suggested to use a lighter engine oil during the cold weather conditions. Make sure to check the car's owner’s manual to find out the manufacturer's recommended temperature ranges and fill the engine oil and coolant accordingly.
The defroster keeps the car windows from getting icy or foggy, and the climate control system works to keep the occupants warm. Before the winter season, make sure both the climate control and defroster are in working condition and make suitable repairs or replacements if required.
Tyres are the first contact point between a car and the road surface. The tyres need regular maintenance, especially during the winter season, as during cold weather conditions, the tyres' air pressure decreases fast. Make sure to check the tyre pressure and ensure it is up to the prescribed limits. Also, check the tyre depth for wear and tear, and replace them if necessary.
