Will Tesla be the biggest company ever? Elon Musk tweets on it. Then deletes it

Tesla has been going from one peak to another in its bid to not just be the biggest automobile company in the world but be counted among the biggest companies overall. But does it have the potential to become the biggest company globally? CEO Elon Musk expressed his opinion on the matter through a Tweet reply, only to delete it shortly after.

Musk is known to fire on the social media platform regularly, even though some of his tweets have previously landed him in trouble. More recently, a Tesla user raved about the Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology in Tesla cars. "FSD is the biggest thing ever. Tesla is going to be bigger than Apple." the netizen wrote. Musk responded by writing there is a '>0% chance Tesla could be the biggest company.' He followed it up with another message. "Probably within a few months."

Musk followed it all up by, in what is a rare move for him, deleting the second tweet.

It is not known if Musk himself chose to delete that second tweet or if he was asked to. After all, he has been in the eye of storm before for some of his tweets, especially the ones on him taking the company private. Tesla had had to agree to hiring a securities lawyer to review executives’ social media posts as part of a settlement with US Securities and Exchange Commission.

In the past, Musk's own personal wealth has seen massive ups and downs because of only what he has shared on his social media account(s). One tweet, for instance, had Musk saying prices of Bitcoin and Ether were high. It contributed to Musk losing a mammoth $15 billion in a short time!

Musk is one of the world's richest persons and competes for the No. 1 spot with Amazon's Jeff Bezos. His wealth has seen massive spikes in recent times as the world moves towards electric mobility.