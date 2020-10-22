Will Smith seems worried for Sadhguru touring on a 'massive' BMW K 1600 GT bike

Jaggi Vasudev, popularly known as 'Sadhguru', is famous for his love for motorcycles. He has been spotted riding down some 'extreme' motorcycles in the past and touring entire countries on two-wheels. This time around, the 'yogic guru' has chosen a BMW K 1600 GT for his ride across America as a part of ‘Exploring Spiritual America’ drive.

Sadhguru recently also met the iconic Hollywood superstar, Will Smith. The actor seemed worried for the yogic guru riding a mammoth sport cruiser which weighs almost 350 kg. When Sadhguru was taking off from the actor's residence on the BMW, Smith was filmed saying, "Lights are on, now Sadhguru is entering his beast mode! Gotta watch out, don't crash. Do not fall, do not break anything."

