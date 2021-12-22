Top Sections
Home > Auto > News > Will Audi enter F1 racing come 2022? Here are the signs
File photo of Audi e-tron race car for Formula E. Image used for representational purpose.

Will Audi enter F1 racing come 2022? Here are the signs

1 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2021, 12:17 PM IST HT Auto Desk

Audi competes in a number of motorsport events across the globe and through the calendar year but the bastion of Formula 1 racing has so far been rather elusive for the German giants. Come 2022 and that may change with signs that Audi is nearing a decision on an official entry into what is considered to be the pinnacle of motorsports.

According to reports in the European media, Audi CEO Markus Duesmann recently wrote a letter to the now former FIA President Jean Todt which gave more than a mere hint about Audi plans to enter F1 next year. “Thanks to your efforts we are now close to the finish line," the letter reportedly reads. "We look forward to working with you and your team, to complete this important process and to confirm our Formula 1 entry early next year."

Reports also suggest that Audi may be in talks with McLaren and Red Bull for a possible partnership at a future date.

The mammoth interest in the just-concluded season of F1, especially the title fight in the last race between Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull's Max Verstappen, has helped the sport find even more fans in many parts of the world.

But while more eyeballs means more chances of revenue, a decision at Audi to enter F1 would largely depend on VW Group’s board. It is no secret though that new power unit rules from 2026 could mean newer companies entering the F1 fray and racing competitively. The new rules would focus on making the sport more sustainable courtesy ‘greener’ fuels and hybrid engines.

(Source)

 

  • First Published Date : 22 Dec 2021, 12:17 PM IST