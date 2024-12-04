Synthetic oil vs mineral oil: Which engine oil should you choose

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Engine oil is one of the essential fluids for an automobile; without it, the engine onboard a vehicle cannot operate. This is the reason why periodic engine oil changes are vital in car maintenance. The engine oil's task is to lubricate the intricate yet important moving parts inside the engine block, reduce wear and tear and keep the internals clean.
There are mainly two different types of engine oils: synthetic engine oil and mineral engine oil. So, which oil is better for your car? In this article, we discuss one of the most debated topics in the automotive world: synthetic oil vs mineral oil.
Many car owners don't pay much attention to this and blindly rely on the service centre technicians for engine oil replacement. However, it is always good to know a bit about the technical facts of your vehicle, if you own a car. Synthetic engine oils use superior-quality oil as their base oil, resulting in significantly better protection for the engine and its components compared to conventional mineral oils.
Here is a quick guide informing the differences between synthetic engine oil and mineral engine oil. Also, we will discuss in this article which engine oil is better to use in your car.
When a car drives, various engine parts of it are in constant touch with each other and the only protective mechanism between these intricate components is the engine oil that acts as a lubricant. Conventional mineral oils have limitations in their capacity to protect the engine and after some time, these oils' molecules tend to break down. This decomposition takes place even faster when the engine is exposed to extreme conditions, which reduces the oil's ability to protect the components. On the other hand, synthetic engine oils are made up of superior base oil which enhances their longevity. This ensures the engine remains protected for a longer period even when subjected to harsh driving conditions.
Sludge deposit is a key issue in car engines and engine oil plays a crucial role in the amount of this. Sludge is a viscous mixture of liquid and solid impurities that develops over time. As oil circulates in the engine block, it picks up the impurities and over some time, this leads to the formation of sludge, which is very harmful to the engine and can dramatically reduce its performance while enhancing emissions, resulting in a negative impact on the life of the vehicle. Most of the mineral oils result in sludge formation after some time but the synthetic oils owing to the fewer impurities in their base oil prevent the formation of sludge.
Engine oil tends to settle down in extremely cold weather or when the car remains static for a long time. However, the engine oil should immediately start circulating whenever the car is started in order to provide protection to the engine's components. Synthetic oils are engineered in a way that facilitates quick circulation even if the vehicle is static for a long time or if the weather is extremely cold. The mineral oils are not that agile and take time to warm up and circulate through the engine block. In case of high temperatures, the mineral oil tends to evaporate, as the molecules separate, break up and evaporate, leading the engine towards vulnerabilities. Synthetic oils, on the other hand, work better even at high temperatures.
