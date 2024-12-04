Synthetic oil vs mineral oil: Which engine oil should you choose

Engine oil is one of the essential fluids for an automobile; without it, the engine onboard a vehicle cannot operate. This is the reason why periodic engine oil changes are vital in car maintenance. The engine oil's task is to lubricate the intricate yet important moving parts inside the engine block, reduce wear and tear and keep the internals clean.

There are mainly two different types of engine oils: synthetic engine oil and mineral engine oil. So, which oil is better for your car? In this article, we discuss one of the most debated topics in the automotive world: synthetic oil vs mineral oil.

Many car owners don't pay much attention to this and blindly rely on the service centre technicians for engine oil replacement. However, it is always good to know a bit about the technical facts of your vehicle, if you own a car. Synthetic engine oils use superior-quality oil as their base oil, resulting in significantly better protection for the engine and its components compared to conventional mineral oils.

Here is a quick guide informing the differences between synthetic engine oil and mineral engine oil. Also, we will discuss in this article which engine oil is better to use in your car.