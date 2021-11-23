Why LED lights are so popular in modern cars and two-wheelers? Know here

Why LED lights are so popular in modern cars and two-wheelers? Know here1 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2021, 03:00 PM IST
LED lights offer several benefits compared to traditional halogen lamps.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Modern cars, motorcycles or scooters are increasing focusing on using LED lights. Not only for the headlamps but daytime running lights, taillights and even fog lamps as well are increasingly using LED lights. Previously, premium and high-end cars used to have LED lights, but now many lower-priced vehicles too come equipped with factory-set LED lights.
(Also Read: MINI wraps its electric car in 2,000 smart LED lights to spread festive cheer)
The penetration of LED in the automotive lighting market is increasing fast. According to a study by TrendForce, the LED penetration rate in the global passenger car segment had reached 53.1 per cent in 2020 and is expected to hit 60 per cent in 2021. Also, the penetration of LED in electric cars in 2020 was 85 per cent and is likely to hit 90 per cent in 2021.
There are several reasons why LED lights appeal to auto manufacturers and consumers as well. Here are the reasons why LEDs are finding increasing penetration in vehicles.
Brighter illumination
LEDs are much brighter than their halogen counterparts and often come in wider patterns. Brighter illumination for vehicles means better visibility in dark and minimised chances of mishap.
LED consume less energy
LED lights consume lesser energy than their halogen counterparts. This means less pressure on the battery of the vehicle and longer life of it as well.
Whiter illumination
LED lights provide whiter and and brighter illumination, while the conventional halogen lamps provide yellowish light. This appeals to many consumers.
Lower heat generation
LED lights generate lesser heat than halogen lamps. This is one of the reasons, the LED lights are finding increasing penetration in automotive industry.
Smaller in size
LEDs are smaller in size than halogen lamps but provide better illumination. Also, LEDs allow more design freedom with headlamps and other automotive lighting as well.