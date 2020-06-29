To improve logistics efficiency in the country, the government has given nod to increase the dimension of motor vehicles including buses, trailers and good carriers at par with global standards.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has come out with a notification in this regard to amend Rule-93 relating to dimensions of motor vehicles under the Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989.

"These amendments would provide for standardization in the dimensions of the Motor Vehicles which would be in line with international standards and a step by the Ministry to improve the logistics efficiency in the country," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said.

It further added that the enhanced dimensions would provide for extra passengers or extra carrying capacity within the prescribed weight.

As per the amendments, two-wheelers can have a length of maximum 4 meter and height of 2.5 meter.

Three-wheelers height has been increased from 2.2 meter to 2.5 meter and Pneumatic trailer through this notification has been made at par with Modular Hydraulic Trailer.

"Road Trains with length at par with EU at 25.25 mtrs have been proposed to be included on select routes," as per the notification which also said that the dimension, particularly the height of the N category (goods vehicles) vehicles has been amended to encourage containerised transport.

The length of the buses with two axles has been amended from 12 meter to 13.5 meter. (Representational photo) (ANI)

"The dimensions, particularly the height of the M category vehicles has been amended from 3.8 meter to 4.0 meter except in the case of Airport passenger bus (retained at 3.8 meter), in line with international UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) standards," as per the notification.

The length of the buses with two axles has been amended from 12 meter to 13.5 meter.

"In case of N category of goods vehicles, height has been amended from 3.8 meter to 4.0 meter except in case of N1 category of vehicles where the height has been restricted to 3.0 meter," the notification said.

The length of the Trailers (T category) has been amended from 18.0 meter to 18.75 meter to accommodate ISO standards containers of 45 feet. The height of the trailer is amended from 3.8 meter to 4.0 meter with certain exceptions.

Semi trailers carrying ISO series/ freight containers or fabricated/ refrigerated containers or with containerized body shall not exceed 4.52 meter, it said.

In case of truck-trailers/ tractor-trailer engaged by auto manufacturers to carry motor vehicles/ construction equipment motor vehicle/livestock/white goods with closed body or meant to carry indivisible loads, the overall height of the motor vehicle shall not exceed 4.75 meter, the government said.