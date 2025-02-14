Where's your FASTag money going? India considers AI help to monitor toll collection

In a possible bid to increase transparency and usher in even more accountability in toll collection on national highways in the country, the Indian government is reportedly considering making use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to keep a close watch on busy toll/FASTag booths across the country.

As per a Hindustan Times report, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari informed Lok Sabha of plans to have audit cameras at high-value toll plazas which will independently monitor the passage of vehicles here using AI. The system will also be able to classify the category of the vehicles moving across these toll booths.

Also Read : One Vehicle, One FASTag norm goes live: What you need to know

Referring to a recent incident Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur where toll at a paticular booth was collected entirely in cash and part of which was processed using an unauthorised handheld machine, Gadkari informed that there are lessons to be learnt from here. "Learning from this incident, NHAI aims to strengthen the cash collection process from invalid/non FASTag vehicles and additional surveillance is being contemplated to strictly monitor the count of vehicle passing through the fee plaza to tally it with the receipts at the toll plaza," he explained.

Are FASTags boon or bane?

The One Nation One Tag - FASTag scheme was launched across the country in December of 2019 with the stated aim to smoothen passage of vehicles through toll collection points on all highways in the country. It was also seen as a boost to a cashless economy.

FASTag is mandatory for all vehicles in India, regardless of age or classification. And it has indeed helped quicken the pace of road travel through toll plazas, improved transparency and increase collection figures. But is it perfect? Not quite.

There have been accusations in the past of arbitrary deductions in toll amounts while issues like motorists ignoring to recharge their FASTags leading to infamous snarls at toll-collection points.

The government, however, claims that it is continuing to look at ways to improve the toll-collection system in the country and recently informed that there is a plan to introduce annual and lifetime pass linked to each FASTag on a private vehicle. There have also been reports of satellite-based toll-collection system which would charge a vehicle for the number of kilometres driven over a specific toll road.

