Electric cars became a major headache for Israel amid its conflict with Iran

The Israel-Iran conflict has caused significant destruction on both sides. With hundreds of missiles and drones flying from both sides and attacking each other, it has become a major conflict zone and headache for the rest of the world as well. The Israeli authorities are very much concerned about electric cars parked at the country's ports and other infrastructure.

The Maritime Executive has reported that Israeli officials urged companies to prepare to move out electric vehicles from the ports. Authorities are reportedly afraid of a massive EV fire, which could be sparked by an Iranian missile attack. The officials reportedly asked the companies to relocate the vehicles to open lots, away from the country's critical infrastructure.

The report has stated that in order to prepare for further escalation of the conflict with Iran, Israel's Administration of Shipping and Ports has ordered car importers in the country to prepare to evacuate all electric vehicles from the country's seaports. The report further added that authorities want electric vehicles out of key ports such as Haifa and Ashdod. The Port of Haifa is the busiest port in Israel. Nearly 20 million tons of cargo pass through the port every year, which makes it an attractive target for Iran.

Why Israel wants EVs out of ports?

Electric vehicle fires have been known as notoriously hard to extinguish due to the intensity of the fire. Over the last one decade, several EV fire incidents across the world have been reported, which have involved major injuries as well as death. While electric vehicles catching fire is not common, and the EV battery is less vulnerable to thermal incidents compared to fossil fuels like petrol and diesel, once an electric vehicle catches fire, it is nearly impossible to extinguish. The EV batteries emit immense heat during a thermal incident, which increases the intensity of the fire significantly.

With hundreds of electric vehicles parked at the ports, a missile strike could result in a devastating fire incident. This concern has prompted the Israeli authorities to order the car importers in the country to move the EVs out of the ports.

