Wellness on Wheels: Volvo Group launches connected community mobile clinic

Volvo Group has partnered with Narayana Health in Karnataka to launch an advanced and connected mobile community clinic in the state, called ‘Wellness on Wheels’. The project, which is a part of the group's societal initiatives, will provide free community screening and medical services in rural parts of different states in the country. As part of the partnership, Narayana Health wil provide a team of doctors who will undertake this mission.

‘Wellness on Wheels’ is based on a state-of-the-art Volvo Prime mover FM 4x2, which has been fitted with automated I-shift transmission as well as advanced medical equipment. The vehicle has been customised to become a mobile clinic and comes equipped with advanced screening equipment for detecting cancer and heart ailments as well as non-invasive diagnostic tools such as ultrasound, ECG, and X-Ray machines.

In order to facilitate telemedicine and consultation services with doctors at the base Narayana Health hospital in Bangalore, the Volvo truck comes equipped with Wi-Fi and high tech laptops, specially configured for doctors. These laptops allow remote communication to get expert advice on-the-go.

The vehicle, which is 42-feet long, has been designed in a way that it houses a diagnostic lab and a chemical toilet fitted with air conditioners. The on-the-go clinic is powered by an on-board generator and inverter. The vehicle also has canopies and chairs for patients in-waiting. “This mobile clinic on a Volvo Tractor-trailer – Wellness on Wheels – will support in making access to health & wellness inclusive – by reaching out to rural & remote areas across Karnataka and the rest of India," said Kamal Bali, President and MD, Volvo Group India.

The mobile clinic also gets a range of active and passive safety features such as air suspension and ABS brakes for a vibration-free ride, especially to protect the sensitive medical equipment on-board.

