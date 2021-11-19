Watch: This recreational vehicle is forged out of an aircraft and delivery truck

Lucci started on the idea when one of his sons found the fuselage of the aircraft in Rolla, Missouri where it stayed abandoned for years. The aircraft was originally flown by the Navy in South America and it was last used as a test plane Federal Aviation Administration for over 30 years. A tornado put the plane out of work and thus with time, its condition deteriorated.

Despite the shape in which the aircraft was, Lucci and his sons bought it and merged it with the chassis of the truck he owned. Then the truck was pulled next to the Douglas R4D that rested on the flat trailer before the team started to take measurements of the plane before cutting it. They continuously placed the frame of the plane on the chassis to chop it off as per their requirement and eventually the team succeeded.

This recreational vehicle is 3.81 meters tall and is 11.6 meters long. It is powered by the truck's original Navistar DT466 7.6-litre engine which creates power from 210 to 300 horsepower. It can speed up to 137 kmph. The interior contains all the necessary amenities and the entire project cost Lucci about $20,000.