Watch: This Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-door Coupe drives itself on a racetrack

Mercedes-AMG released a video showcasing Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-door Coupe that covered a lap without any driver. Mercedes-AMG used a prototype to demonstrate the self-driving technology that has been incorporated in the model.

In the video, one can observe that the car accelerated itself, applied brakes at the corners and followed a pre-set racing line to complete the lap. However, the speed of the car was limited to 170 kmph. The video also demonstrated some other practical applications of autonomous driving technology. The video attracted a number of positive comments praising the self-driving technology in the Mercedes-AMG model. A few expressed their surprise as the performance-oriented car drove itself in the lap.

Mercedes-Benz ventured into autonomous driving technology in 2015 and since then, the premium automaker has come a long way. It has received approval to test the technology on public roads. Mercedes-Benz also aims to bring the SAE Level 3 Advanced Driver Assistance System to the United States by the end of the year.

Earlier this year, Mercedes-Benz announced that it will partner with Luminar Technologies Inc to enable fully automated driving on highways for its next-generation vehicles. The luxury automaker also said it will accept legal liability for crashes or accidents of any of its vehicles while the Drive Pilot system is turned on. Through this move, the company is trying to push in confidence regarding the technology while also trying to convince lawmakers to approve the technology.

Last year, Mercedes-Benz became the first automaker to get approval for Level 3 autonomous driving technology from UN-R157 which is a United Nation regulation body that sets the standard of level 3 autonomous driving technology in vehicles.

