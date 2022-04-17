HT Auto
Home Auto News Watch: This Lego Five Speed Transmission With Dyno Is An Engineering Marvel

Watch: This LEGO five-speed transmission with Dyno is an engineering marvel

Brick Technology built a manual five-transmission setup with a dyno entirely with LEGO.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Apr 2022, 02:52 PM
Screenshot from the video posted on YouTube by Brick Technology.
Screenshot from the video posted on YouTube by Brick Technology.
Screenshot from the video posted on YouTube by Brick Technology.
Screenshot from the video posted on YouTube by Brick Technology.

We have seen many scaled LEGO versions of prominent cars but a new LEGO setup that shows off five-speed transmission with Dyno is here to win hearts. Built by the makers of Brick Technology, a video showcasing the complete process of the creation is attracting some eyeballs. Posted on YouTube, the manual five-speed gearbox is entirely made of LEGO.

It starts with a simple two-speed transmission driven by an electric motor. Steadily the creators add more speed levels taking the count to five which follows a normal manual transmission layout. After completing the work on the transmission, the team goes on to work on the shifter. During this process, the team goes through some trial and error before finally reinforcing pieces that lead to a precise and tight transmission.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also watch: This Jeep crumbles when owner sits in it, but there is a catch)

The team then adds the shifter to the transmission to test out the shift action. During testing, the shifter gets stuck to the length of the throw. The makers then add a Lego short shift kit which rectifies the issue.

(Also read | LEGO builds life-size replica of McLaren Formula One race car)

After completing the transmission, the setup is hooked up with a LEGO dyno to power its power output. The completed Lego set is then run through its final test on the dyno shifting between all five speeds and reversing while the system is at full speed.

The video received many positive comments from the viewers. One went ahead to say, “I would never have imagined a lego manual transmission grinding would sound as bad as a real one." Many shared their love for the entire build while a few called it a masterpiece.

 

 

First Published Date: 17 Apr 2022, 02:52 PM IST
TAGS: LEGO
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Harley-Davidson Nightster comes more as a roadster than a full-fledged cruiser like the Sportster S.
New Harley-Davidson Nightster debuts, gets power from Revolution Max 975T engine
A look at the latest Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 launched; gets new engine, 6-speed AT. Check price
The new Huracan Tecnica features a styling inspired by the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 hypercar.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, rival to Porsche 911 GT3, breaks cover
The S-Cross has been engineered keeping in mind the needs of the adventurer
7 features in S-Cross that spell convenience for long road journeys
Before you buy car insurance, you need to undertake thorough research to ensure that you are selecting the insurance policy that suits all your needs perfectly.
Tips to Get Discounts on Car Insurance

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Mercedes-Benz short film explains microsleep detection technology of EQS EV
Mercedes-Benz short film explains microsleep detection technology of EQS EV
Watch: This LEGO five-speed transmission with Dyno is an engineering marvel
Watch: This LEGO five-speed transmission with Dyno is an engineering marvel
Volkswagen plans electric pickup truck, targets Ford F-150 Lightning: Report
Volkswagen plans electric pickup truck, targets Ford F-150 Lightning: Report
BMW collects customers' driving data to improve in-car features
BMW collects customers' driving data to improve in-car features
Volkswagen plans range hike for MEB-based EVs, targets 700 km mark
Volkswagen plans range hike for MEB-based EVs, targets 700 km mark

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city