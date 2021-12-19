Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home > Auto > News > Watch: This LEGO expedition camper truck in reality would be a major craving
Screengrab from the video posted on YouTube by LuxuryBricks.

Watch: This LEGO expedition camper truck in reality would be a major craving

2 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2021, 02:27 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • A team has created this LEGO camper truck and has provided all the amenities that a real camper offers.

  • This motorhome is not for sale as it is custom-built.

Motorhomes have always been fascinating but LEGO motorhomes take a notch a level up. Videos from LuxuryBricks will show a series of LEGO motorhomes that the makers have created and these looks close to the real things, if not better. Each of these videos features various camper creations in as much detailed a manner as possible.

Trending Cars

Kia Seltos

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Nexon

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Tata Punch

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra XUV700

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda All New City

1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Renault Kiger

999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hyundai Creta

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra Thar

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Trending Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 180

177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Classic 350

346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

TVS Jupiter

109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hero Super Splendor

124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha FZS 25

249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Activa 6G

109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

The latest build is a boxy overlander that will give offs the vibes of an off-road recreational vehicle. This model can surely tempt one to buy it, though the bad news is it is not for sale as it is a custom build. The exterior of the LEGO model has all the features of an off-road motorhome. It is fitted with a grille guard, light bar and a winch in the bumper. Along the sides of the model, one can find storage compartments located at the down-low.

On the driver side, the storage areas comprise water tanks and a generator. The roof has been fitted with solar panels and an air conditioning system has also been provided. At the rear of the vehicle, there is a folding deck that creates a porch like area when the model is parked.

(Also read | This BMW M 1000 RR 1:5 scale model looks straight from Transformers' league)

One can remove the roof to take a look at the interiors that too comes with utmost detail. There are two beds, a tiny kitchen, a dining area and an enclosed bathroom. The team has also provided details in the kitchen such as a stove and a refrigerator. The dining hall also comes with a small bench and a table along with a television on the wall. The bathroom has a showerhead and a toilet and the rear bedroom comes with two functional slide-outs on either side for extra space. One can open the doors and extend the ladder as well.

(Also | Watch: This Lego supercar model becomes world's fastest Lego car)

The video received numerous positive comments that appreciated the work of the team on the camper. One shared that each Lego model gets better and better than the previous one whereas one suggested taking a pickup truck next. One of the commenters shared that the makers should share how they create these models.

  • First Published Date : 19 Dec 2021, 02:22 PM IST