Watch: This LEGO expedition camper truck in reality would be a major craving

Motorhomes have always been fascinating but LEGO motorhomes take a notch a level up. Videos from LuxuryBricks will show a series of LEGO motorhomes that the makers have created and these looks close to the real things, if not better. Each of these videos features various camper creations in as much detailed a manner as possible.

The latest build is a boxy overlander that will give offs the vibes of an off-road recreational vehicle. This model can surely tempt one to buy it, though the bad news is it is not for sale as it is a custom build. The exterior of the LEGO model has all the features of an off-road motorhome. It is fitted with a grille guard, light bar and a winch in the bumper. Along the sides of the model, one can find storage compartments located at the down-low.

On the driver side, the storage areas comprise water tanks and a generator. The roof has been fitted with solar panels and an air conditioning system has also been provided. At the rear of the vehicle, there is a folding deck that creates a porch like area when the model is parked.

One can remove the roof to take a look at the interiors that too comes with utmost detail. There are two beds, a tiny kitchen, a dining area and an enclosed bathroom. The team has also provided details in the kitchen such as a stove and a refrigerator. The dining hall also comes with a small bench and a table along with a television on the wall. The bathroom has a showerhead and a toilet and the rear bedroom comes with two functional slide-outs on either side for extra space. One can open the doors and extend the ladder as well.

The video received numerous positive comments that appreciated the work of the team on the camper. One shared that each Lego model gets better and better than the previous one whereas one suggested taking a pickup truck next. One of the commenters shared that the makers should share how they create these models.