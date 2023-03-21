Watch: This is world's largest GPS drawing created by wheelchair-bound man

From jaw-dropping to completely bizarre records, the Guinness World Records has it all. There are also a few which are awe-inspiring and this record falls exactly there. A recent post on the Instagram page of Guinness World Records shows a wheelchair-bound man travelling across the streets of Dubai to create what is now on record as the world's largest GPS drawing. The drawing is the wheelchair-bound logo which encompasses the areas of Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall.

A bike accident back in 2013 left Sujith Varghese, the record holder, paralysed. “He attempted this record to inspire and give strength to all athletes of determination," the organisation commented on the post. The drawing spreads to an area of 8.71 km and the record is dedicated to list created in the Middle East. The post by the organisation reads, “Largest GPS drawing (individual) (CID2) 8.71 km (5.41 miles) by Sujith Varghese."

In the video, one can see Varghese wheeling through the roadways of Dubai supported by the Dubai Police General Command. He successfully passes the Burj Khalifa area and the Dubai mall to create the logo. He also wants to spread the message of providing accessibility to the needy. Varghese also shares, “It was beautiful to draw a slogan that everyone understands and transcends the borders of languages. We have sent a message to the world via Dubai and Guinness of World Records belonging to a community of like-minded people around the world. And it was beautiful to set off from Dubai, the city most rich in values and accessibility of important people."

The post has garnered over 55,000 thousand likes on Instagram and the video has received over 4.6 lakh views. Many users from around the world congratulated Varghese on the record.



