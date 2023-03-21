HT Auto
Home Auto News Watch: This Is World's Largest Gps Drawing Created By Wheelchair Bound Man

Watch: This is world's largest GPS drawing created by wheelchair-bound man

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Mar 2023, 14:04 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

From jaw-dropping to completely bizarre records, the Guinness World Records has it all. There are also a few which are awe-inspiring and this record falls exactly there. A recent post on the Instagram page of Guinness World Records shows a wheelchair-bound man travelling across the streets of Dubai to create what is now on record as the world's largest GPS drawing. The drawing is the wheelchair-bound logo which encompasses the areas of Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall.

A screenshot has been taken from the video shared by Guinness World Records on its Instagram page.
A screenshot has been taken from the video shared by Guinness World Records on its Instagram page.
A screenshot has been taken from the video shared by Guinness World Records on its Instagram page.
A screenshot has been taken from the video shared by Guinness World Records on its Instagram page.

A bike accident back in 2013 left Sujith Varghese, the record holder, paralysed. “He attempted this record to inspire and give strength to all athletes of determination," the organisation commented on the post. The drawing spreads to an area of 8.71 km and the record is dedicated to list created in the Middle East. The post by the organisation reads, “Largest GPS drawing (individual) (CID2) 8.71 km (5.41 miles) by Sujith Varghese."

Also Read : Dubai Police may soon get this SWAT SUV, complete with smoke launchers )

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Aston Martin Db11 (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Db11
5198 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.9 kmpl
₹3.29 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Aston Martin Vantage (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Vantage
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.62 kmpl
₹2.95 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Evo (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lexus Lc 500h (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Lc 500h
3456 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 14.8 kmpl
₹2.1 - 2.16 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

In the video, one can see Varghese wheeling through the roadways of Dubai supported by the Dubai Police General Command. He successfully passes the Burj Khalifa area and the Dubai mall to create the logo. He also wants to spread the message of providing accessibility to the needy. Varghese also shares, “It was beautiful to draw a slogan that everyone understands and transcends the borders of languages. We have sent a message to the world via Dubai and Guinness of World Records belonging to a community of like-minded people around the world. And it was beautiful to set off from Dubai, the city most rich in values and accessibility of important people."

The post has garnered over 55,000 thousand likes on Instagram and the video has received over 4.6 lakh views. Many users from around the world congratulated Varghese on the record.

First Published Date: 21 Mar 2023, 14:04 PM IST
TAGS: Dubai Police
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city