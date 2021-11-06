Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > Watch: Tesla CEO Elon Musk reveals how the EV giant got its name
File photo of Tesla vehicles used for representational purpose.

Watch: Tesla CEO Elon Musk reveals how the EV giant got its name

1 min read . Updated: 06 Nov 2021, 12:49 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The name Tesla was owned by a company in Sacramento and the EV giant had buy it off for $75,000.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that he had to send the nicest guy in the company to go and convince the original owner of the name to sell it off.

World's largest electric vehicle maker Tesla got its name in quite an amusing way. Some may think that the company's CEO Elon Musk might have come up with the name but that's not what happened. Interestingly, he wasn't around when the founders of the company first decided on the name.

Trending Cars

Maruti Suzuki baleno

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki ertiga

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.59 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki vitara-brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.34 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Trending Bikes

Honda Activa 6G

109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

TVS Apache RTR 180

177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

TVS Jupiter

109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha FZS 25

249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

However, the name ‘Tesla’ was actually owned by a company in Sacramento, California and Tesla had to buy the name from that company for $75,000.

A video of Musk explaining the whole process of getting the name ‘Tesla' for the electric vehicle company, has been posted on Twitter by Tesla Silicon Valley Club. In the video, he can be seen explaining to a woman that the owner of the Sacramento company came up with the name ‘Tesla’ and his company owned it. But since the EV team wanted this name for their company, they wanted to buy the name from the other firm. 

(Also read | Never give up: Anand Mahindra shares lesson he learnt from Tesla CEO Elon Musk)

However, the owner was unwilling to sell the name ‘Tesla’. Musk said, “I sent the nicest guy in the company to just go sit on his doorstep and not leave until he agreed to sell it to us." He added that the nicest guy from his company who was sent for this mission is someone who is ‘impossible to anger’. Eventually, the owner of the name ‘Tesla’ agreed to sell off the name to Musk's EV company.

(Also read | Tesla to open Canada battery gear factory in Markham, Ontario)

Acknowledging the Twitter post, Musk also revealed that the team had thought of an alternate name in case they couldn't buy ‘Tesla’ from the original owner. “Haha true! The top alternate name, if we couldn’t acquire the Tesla Motors trademark, was Faraday, which a competitor ended up using," he wrote.

It is also widely known that EV giant Tesla has been named after electrical engineer ‘Nikola Tesla’.

 

  • First Published Date : 06 Nov 2021, 12:49 PM IST